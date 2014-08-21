Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins, who started the day 2 1/2 games back in the National League wild-card chase, couldn’t afford to lose Wednesday to the worst team in baseball, the Texas Rangers.

But that’s what they did.

The Marlins’ 5-4 loss to the Rangers put somewhat of a damper on an otherwise strong 6-3 homestand.

Now the Marlins hit the road to face another lost team -- the Colorado Rockies -- who own the worst record in the National League.

The Marlins are hoping to dominate the Rockies because, after that, the schedule gets tougher -- three games at the Angels and three at the Braves to close the month.

”We’ve just got to be solid,“ Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton said of the upcoming road trip. ”Colorado was really good early but has fallen off of late. It’s important to get those three.

“Then we’ve got the Angels and Atlanta, so we know how they are. It will be huge.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will make his 24th start of the season on Friday when the Marlins hit the road to take on the worst team in the National League, the Colorado Rockies. Alvarez, an All-Star this year, is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his only appearance against the Rockies. That was a start that lasted just three innings after he gave up six runs, including three earned. Alvarez this season is the second-toughest pitcher in the majors to homer against, but he has been much better at home (1.46 ERA) than on the road (3.62).

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-8) won just one game since June 23, and things didn’t get any better Wednesday against the Rangers. Eovaldi allowed nine hits and five runs, four earned, in five innings. His struggles at home continue. He entered Wednesday with a 4.66 ERA at home this year and 4.10 for his career. He is better on the road than at home, where he has a 6-17 win loss record.

--LHP Brad Hand is at a crossroads. The Marlins had not yet announced their starter for Sunday, and it had been well publicized that they were trying to decide between Hand and RHP Brad Penny. Hand, though, was used in relief Wednesday, meaning Penny is the likely starter for Sunday. Hand would prefer to start, but the numbers suggest that he has produced the same mediocre results in either role. In 11 starts this season, Hand has a 4.57 ERA. In 14 relief appearances, he has a 4.58 ERA.

--2B Donovan Solano, who committed his first error of the season Tuesday, was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday and went 0-for-5 with the game-ending strikeout. Second base has been a trouble spot for the Marlins this year, with seven players starting there. Injured 2B Derek Dietrich has the most starts with 43. Solano is next with 30.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “We’re not afraid to make things interesting. That’s just the way the season has gone. We need to keep that up, but we can’t wait until the ninth inning every time.” -- Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton said after a loss to Texas on Thursday.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Aug. 17.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 19.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He will have surgery Aug. 20 and is out for the season.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

