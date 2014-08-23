Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- First baseman Garrett Jones, a left-handed hitter, came into the series against Colorado with a career 1.286 OPS at Coors Field -- a .431 on-base percentage and a .854 slugging percentage.

Not only that, but he had a .396 average (19-for-48) at Coors, with eight doubles, one triple, four homers and 14 RBIs in 13 games.

But he’s left-handed. Manager Mike Redmond said he considered starting Jones against Rockies lefty Franklin Morales, but instead went with right-handed hitting Jeff Baker, who was batting .289 in 90 at-bats against left-handed pitchers compared to .206 for Jones in 63 at-bats.

“Bake’s done a very good job against lefties,” Redmond said before the Marlins beat Colorado 13-5.

“We’re going to need Bake and a lot of different guys to help us, so we’ll try to keep those guys going as much as we possibly can. Jonesy will play the next two days (when the Rockies start right-handers) and might end up coming off the bench tonight.”

That proved to be the case in the eighth inning when Jones took over at first base for Baker, who was suffering from a sinus infection.

Jones walked in the ninth and scored when Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam that capped a six-run inning and gave the Marlins a 13-4 lead.

Baker, who began his career with the Rockies, went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one run scored. The three hits and two doubles both tied season highs set on May 10 at San Diego. In seven career games as a visitor at Coors Field, Baker is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with four doubles, one triple and one RBI.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.82 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-1, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Marcell Ozuna hit his second grand slam of the season and of his career in the ninth inning Friday and tied his career high with five RBIs. His other grand slam was May 21 against Philadelphia, when Ozuna also drove in five runs. He has homered in three consecutive games and has driven in at least one run in four straight games.

--LF Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 with two walks and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 10 games. He made his major league debut July 23, 2013, at Coors Field and hit safely in 10 straight games last year from July 31-Aug. 10. During his current streak, which includes seven multi-hit games, Yelich is 21-for-41 (.512) with four doubles, two RBIs and eight runs scored. Since July 1, Yelich is hitting .333 (61-for-183) with nine doubles, three homers, 20 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 45 games.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) has begun a rehab assignment at high Class-A Jupiter with two scoreless innings through Friday. He has allowed two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in that span. He was hit in the side of the head with a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh’s Jordy Mercer on Aug. 7. Jennings is 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA in 38 games for the Marlins this season and has allowed just two homers in 35 innings. The Marlins expect him back when the rosters expand next month.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) has begun a rehab assignment at high Class-A Jupiter. In 49 games with Miami, Dietrich is hitting .228 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He is expected to return to the Marlins when the rosters expand in September. Dietrich was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 4 retroactive to July 2.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow sprain) will start a rehab assignment Monday with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Marlins. He has made nine relief appearances for the Marlins this season and has a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings with three walks and 15 strikeouts. Capps went on the 15-day disabled list May 27 retroactive to May 26 and is currently on the 60-day disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We put a lot of pressure on our bullpen, our seventh-, eighth- and ninth-inning guys. They’ve picked us up all year; it’s the reason we are where we are. It’s always big to put your foot on the gas a little bit, get some runs and back guys off their roles.” -- Marlins 1B Jeff Baker, after a 13-5 win at Colorado on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Aug. 17.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 19.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He will have surgery Aug. 20 and is out for the season.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest. He is expected to start a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson