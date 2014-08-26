Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Miami Marlins sported a new cleanup hitter Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who previously batted second, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth this season, got his first start batting fourth. Third baseman Casey McGehee, the regular cleanup hitter, was bumped to fifth.

Ozuna went 0-for-4 but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the Marlins’ 7-1 win.

“(Ozuna) has been hitting, he’s driving in runs and getting big hits,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said before the game. “It seems like a perfect time to get our hottest hitter behind ‘G’ (Giancarlo Stanton).”

Ozuna ranks second in the team in homers (19) and RBIs (71) to Stanton (33, 97) and is hot of late. He is batting .394 (13-for-33) with three homers and 10 RBIs in his past eight games.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-8, 4.06 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 12-4, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow sprain) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Monday. He didn’t allow a run in two-thirds of an inning, recording a walk and a strikeout. It is possible Capps, who hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since May 25, could return to the big league roster in September.

--2B Derek Dietrich transferred his rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, and he went 2-for-5 with a home run. In five rehab games for Class A Jupiter last week, Dietrich went 5-for-16 (.313) with a home run. He landed on the disabled list in early July due to a right wrist strain.

--RHP Steve Cishek has 31 saves this season, becoming the third pitcher in Marlins history to post back-to-back 30-plus-save seasons. The others are Juan Carlos Oviedo (2010-11) and Robb Nen (1996-97).

--LF Christian Yelich, who went 3-for-5 Monday against the Angels, is hitting .367 (33-for-90) in August. His .372 on-base percentage ranks second in the National League among leadoff hitters.

--RHP Jarred Cosart gave up one run on seven hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings Monday to earn the victory over the Angels. Cosart lost two previous starts this season against the Angels while pitching for the Astros. He was traded to Miami on July 31.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Tuesday against the Angels. Eovaldi lost each of his past two starts, giving up six earned runs in 11 innings against Texas and St. Louis. In his only career appearance against the Angels, Eovaldi got a no-decision after giving up one run and seven hits in six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Against a lineup like that, you can’t give them anything free. You can’t walk people, you can’t let down on any pitch. The top of the order is so good, people might breathe easy when you get them out, but the bottom of that order can hurt you.” -- RHP Jarred Cosart, who pitched the Marlins to a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Aug. 17, then moved to Triple-A New Orleans on Aug. 25.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 19, then moved to Class A Jupiter on Aug. 22.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 25. He might return to the Marlins in September.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson