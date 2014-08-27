Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia wasn’t pleased to see Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich get three hits in Monday’s game, but Scioscia played a small role in Yelich’s success.

Scioscia began his major league managerial career with the Angels in 2000, and about the same time, Yelich was an 8-year-old living in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Scioscia, who lives in nearby Westlake, ran a baseball camp for kids during the offseason, and one of his students was a young Yelich.

“I was 8 or 9 when I went to that,” Yelich said. “It’s been awhile, I didn’t know he remembered until today. It was pretty cool. I used to go to all his camps back in the day. It was kind of weird stepping into the box and looking in the dugout and he’s sitting right there. I just remember him giving speeches and stuff like that.”

Yelich, 22, is having a good season batting leading off and playing left field for the Marlins, hitting .292 with nine homers, 47 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .372 on-base percentage. Does Yelich give Scioscia’s camp any credit?

“Absolutely,” he said. “It ended up paying off.”

RECORD: 65-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 10-5, 2.57 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-7, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bryan Morris left Anaheim Tuesday and returned to Miami to have his right hip examined. Morris started to feel discomfort in the hip after his last outing Saturday in Colorado. He is 3-0 with a 0.48 ERA in 35 games for the Marlins since coming to the club in a trade from the Pirates on June 1. Overall this season he is 7-0 with a 1.76 ERA.

--OF Reed Johnson needs one hit to reach 1,000 for his major league career. At age 37, Johnson is the oldest player on the Marlins’ roster. He was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton has 33 home runs, nine short of the Marlins’ single-season record of 42 set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. With 150 career homers, Stanton is four shy of tying Dan Uggla’s franchise mark of 154. Only two active players reached 150 career homers faster than Stanton, who did it at the age of 24 years and 290 days. Albert Pujols (24 years, 212 days) and Alex Rodriguez (24, 255) did it at a younger age.

--2B Derek Dietrich was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, then optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Dietrich, who was the Marlins’ opening day second baseman but was out since July 1 with a sprained right wrist, is expected to be called up Sept. 1 when rosters may be expanded.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi gave up six runs on 10 hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings, getting tagged with the loss in an 8-2 setback to the Angels on Tuesday. “He’s leaving too many pitches up in the zone and that’s been going on for a few starts now,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “He’s going to need to make an adjustment, maybe pitch inside a little bit more and keep guys off his fastball. He last couple starts have been tough.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will start Wednesday against the Angels. Alvarez won four starts in a row, giving up seven earned runs in 28 innings in victories over Atlanta, Washington, Arizona and Colorado. He has made three starts against the Angels in his career, all while pitching for the Blue Jays, going 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s leaving too many pitches up in the zone and that’s been going on for a few starts now. He’s going to need to make an adjustment, maybe pitch inside a little bit more and keep guys off his fastball. His last couple starts have been tough.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond on RHP Nathan Eovaldi after a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bryan Morris (right hip) returned to Miami Aug. 26 to have his right hip examined.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Aug. 17, then moved to Triple-A New Orleans on Aug. 25. He will be recalled Sept. 1 when rosters expand.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 19, then moved to Class A Jupiter on Aug. 22.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 25. He might return to the Marlins in September.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson