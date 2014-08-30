Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- When you play in the same outfield with Giancarlo Stanton, it is easy to be overlooked. Christian Yelich is making that hard, though.

Yelich came into the weekend series in Atlanta batting .351 (34-for-97) during August and has always been at his best against the Braves during his two seasons in the majors.

The 22-year-old left fielder batted .327 in his first 13 career games against the Braves and was hitting .357 at Turner Field before going 1-for-4 on Friday in a 5-2 loss.

Yelich, batting .289, went into Friday ninth in the National League with 76 runs scored and the leadoff man led the Marlins with 16 stolen bases, although he was caught for the sixth time Friday.

The left-handed hitter in an adapt bunter, but he also has pop at the plate. He is has 23 doubles, six triples, nine homers to add a .423 slugging mark to his .371 on-base percentage.

Yelich, who has 59 walks, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2010 draft and made it to the majors late last July, hitting .288 in 62 games.

Right fielder Stanton is the oldest of the Miami outfielders at 24, with center fielder Marcell Ozuna a year older than Yelich.

Stanton is hitting .293 with 33 homers and 97 RBIs -- both National League highs. Ozuna, who was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI against the Braves, is batting .266 with 19 homers and 72 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-68

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jared Cosart, 11-8, 3.98 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 10-8, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jordany Valdespin had a pinch-hit homer Friday against Braves reliever David Carpenter, slicing a 95-mph fastball over the left-field fence in the seventh inning. It was the seventh pinch-hit homer of his career. Valdespin had been 1-for-6 with two walks and no RBIs as a pinch hitter this season prior to the homer. He is batting .228 with three homers and seven RBIs over 79 at-bats in 32 games.

--CF Marcell Ozuna was 3-for-4 with a RBI double against the Braves on Friday. He booted a ball for a seventh-inning error, though, and that allowed the Braves an insurance run in the 5-2 victory. Ozuna is batting .266 with 19 homers and 72 RBIs. He is first in the majors with 34 RBIs from the seventh inning on and second with 12 homers in that span.

--RHP Tom Koehler allowed just four hits in six innings against the Braves on Friday, but one was a two-run homer by Justin Upton. He struck out six and walked three in the no-decision, keeping his record at 9-9. He has a 3.77 ERA and is 2-0 with a pair of no-decisions in his past four starts. Kohler, who has 17 quality starts, is 0-1 against the Braves despite pitching well in four outings this year.

--RHP Jared Cosart, who faces the Braves on Saturday, is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts for the Marlins since being acquired from Houston. He worked 7 2/3 innings on Monday in a victory over the Angels in Anaheim, allowing a run on seven hits in the victory. Cosart, who was 9-7 with a 4.41 ERA before the trade, allowed one run over seven innings on June 26 while beating the Braves for the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To win games at this time of year, you have to make plays.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond after a loss to Atlanta on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bryan Morris (right groin strain) did not pitch Aug. 24-29. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 19, then moved to Class A Jupiter on Aug. 22.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 25. He might return to the Marlins in September.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson