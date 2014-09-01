Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Despite finishing a 3-6 road trip, Miami manager Mike Redmond isn’t about to discount the team’s chances to make a run at the postseason.

The Marlins, who open a six-game homestand Monday against the New York Mets, lost two of three games in the recently completed road series against the Rockies, Angels and Braves.

“We’ve just to keep grinding,” Redmond said. “We’ve got to move on.”

The Marlins (66-69) face long odds in returning to the playoffs. They are 6.5 games behind wild-card leaders San Francisco and St Louis and five games behind Atlanta. Despite the daunting task, Redmond said the Marlins can’t be counted out

“We’re right there,” he said. “We’re one good winning streak from being right there.”

The Marlins are expected to add some fresh arms when the rosters are expanded on Labor Day, but don’t expect to see the clubhouse full of new faces.

Miami is expected to add pitchers Dan Jennings, Carter Capps and Anthony DeSclafani, as well as first baseman Justin Bour and catcher JT. Realmuto. Second baseman Enrique Hernandez, acquired from Houston in the Jarred Cosart trade, is also likely to be added.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 9-9, 3.44 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 10-6, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (10-6, 2.75) had his four-game winning streak broken by the Angels on Aug. 27 when he was tagged for five runs in 6 1/3 innings. He had won four straight and at one time lowered his ERA to 2.43. Alvarez was beaten by the Mets on July 11, a game that saw him allow six runs in five innings. He’s 4-2 with a 3.15 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-10) allowed nine hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings and struck out six on Sunday against the Braves. Despite the effort, he lost a 1-0 decision, his fourth consecutive defeat. His record against the Braves fell to 2-3, even though his ERA against Atlanta is 2.26.

--2B Donovan Solano continues to try to nail down the starting job. Solano had two hits on Sunday and wound up 5-for-11 in the three games against the Braves. Solano almost had a third hit in the ninth inning, but was just nipped by Chris Johnson’s outstanding play.

--RHP A.J. Ramos has gone 1-0 and allowed only three earned runs in 18 2/3 innings since returning from the disabled list. Ramos struck out the side in one inning of relief on Sunday. He faced five hitters against Atlanta in the three-game series and struck out all of them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got our shot and it didn’t happen. That’s baseball, man. We had our chance and it didn’t happen.” -- Miami manager Mike Redmond, after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Atlanta.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 25. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter Aug. 30. He might return to the Marlins in September.

--RHP Bryan Morris (right groin strain) did not pitch Aug. 24-31. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 19, then moved to Class A Jupiter on Aug. 22.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson