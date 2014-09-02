Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins added two pitchers to their active roster on Monday: lefty Dan Jennings and power right-hander Carter Capps.

That should strengthen the bullpen, but now that MLB rosters are eligible to expand to up to 40 players for the last month of the regular season, more help could be on the way.

The Marlins are expected to soon promote catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Justin Bour, second baseman Derek Dietrich and utility infielder Enrique Hernandez.

Those players’ minor-league seasons are still ongoing, and the Marlins would prefer to let them finish there before coming up to the majors.

Realmuto may be the last to arrive since he plays for Double-A Jacksonville, a possible playoff team.

The Marlins have a doubleheader scheduled at Washington on Sept. 26, so extra pitchers such as Capps and Jennings should help.

Realmuto would give the Marlins a third catcher, Hernandez can play the infield and the outfield, and Bour provides an extra lefty bat.

Dietrich, who started 43 games at second base this season before getting injured, could thrust his way back into the second-base competition.

Seven Marlins have started games at second this season, and Dietrich, who has played six rehab games at Triple-A New Orleans, should be ready whenever Miami needs him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 7-10, 3.48 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Penny gets the start on Tuesday vs. the Mets. It will be his fifth appearance this season and his third start, although he has yet to pitch longer than five innings in a game. Penny, 36, was out of baseball last season and is just working his way back. The Marlins have said that the fifth starter’s spot is in flux and will be evaluated every week between Penny (5.40 ERA) and LHP Brad Hand (4.71 ERA).

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, the Marlins’ All-Star pitcher, left in the third inning of Monday’s Mets game due to a left-oblique injury that has bothered him since his last start, Aug. 27 in Anaheim. Alvarez, who started the day with a 1.46 home ERA this season, was charged with four runs, three earned, in 2 1/3 innings. He got the first six Mets batters out before giving up the first home run in the career of Dilson Herrera, the Mets’ rookie second baseman. Alvarez unraveled from there and angrily left the mound after being removed. Interestingly, Alvarez said after the game that he is not sure if he will pitch again this season due to the injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (elbow injury) was activated off the disabled list on Monday. Capps, who can reach 100 mph with his fastball, has a 4.78 ERA in 96 career innings in the majors, including 3.00 in nine innings this season. Capps, 24, hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 25. He pitched three rehab games in Class A and did not allow an earned run in a combined total of 3 1/3 innings. Earlier this season, he was dominant at Triple-A, posting a 1.64 in seven relief appearances, totaling 11 innings. Obviously, Capps has a live arm, and if he can stay healthy, the Marlins believe he can develop into a late-innings power reliever.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) was activated off the disabled list on Monday. Jennings, 27, is 0-1 with a 1.03 ERA for the Marlins this season. Jennings suffered his concussion on Aug. 7, when he was struck in the head by a line drive. He pitched four rehab games in Class A last month, allowing no earned runs in a combined total of 7 1/3 innings. Jennings, who has been back and forth between the majors and the minors this season, gives the Marlins an extra lefty in the bullpen.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Henderson’s a competitor. We had a rough road trip (3-6) and everyone was on edge.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after RHP Henderson Alvarez angrily left the mound after having allowed four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left-oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and removed from the game in the third innings. His status is uncertain.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 25, then moved to Class A Jupiter on Aug. 30. He was activated Sept. 1.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 19, then moved to Class A Jupiter on Aug. 22. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Bryan Morris (right groin strain) did not pitch Aug. 24-Sept. 1. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson