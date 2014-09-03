Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Marlins, who produced again despite an 8-6 loss to the Mets on Tuesday, have the most improved offense in baseball, going from 3.17 runs per game in 2013 to 4.03 this year.

They are also the most improved team in terms of batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

How bad was the Marlins offense last year?

They were last in the majors, and the next-worst team scored 85 more runs than the Marlins.

This year, the Marlins have the National League’s best power hitter in right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, a prime candidate for the MVP award.

Miami also has perhaps the best leadoff hitter in the league in left fielder Christian Yelich, who had three hits on Tuesday, and under-the-radar standouts such as third baseman Casey McGehee, center fielder Marcell Ozuna and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

And while it’s true that catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and first baseman Garrett Jones have not lived up to expectations the Marlins had when they signed them as free agents, they still represent upgrades from the players Miami had at those spots last year.

Here’s the bottom line: The Marlins have moved all the way up to No. 7 in the NL in terms of runs scored.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 2.94 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will look for his 10th win of the season in Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets. Koehler has won his past two home starts. He then went on the road and had quality starts but went unrewarded -- a pair of no-decisions. Now he is back home, where he has a 2.69 ERA this year (4.80 on the road). But Koehler, who is from New York, has yet to beat the Mets this season -- 0-2 in four starts despite a solid 3.08 ERA.

--RHP Brad Penny (1-1) took the loss on Tuesday against the Mets, allowing seven hits, one walk and four runs in three innings. Penny, who was out of baseball last season, now has a 6.61 ERA this season. At age 36, his career is on fumes. Look for him to lose his job as the fifth starter. Possible replacements include Andrew Heaney and Brad Hand.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, the Marlins’ All-Star pitcher, left in the third inning of Monday’s Mets game due to a left-oblique injury that has bothered him since his last start, Aug. 27 in Anaheim. On Tuesday, the Marlins said Alvarez will try to throw a bullpen session in a couple of days.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday hit his 35th homer of the season and eclipsed his career high by reaching 101 RBIs for the year. On Monday, he hit his 34th homer of the season and his 22nd at Marlins Park. The previous Marlins record for homers at home in a single season was held by Dan Uggla, who had 21 in 2009. It was also Stanton’s 12th first-inning homer of the season, which tied him with Toronto’s Jose Bautista for the major-league lead. Stanton leads the NL in homers and RBIs and his 64 RBIs at home have tied the franchise record set by Miguel Cabrera in 2007 and tied by Hanley Ramirez in 2009. More good stuff from Stanton: He is just the second Marlins player with at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs in a season, joining Gary Sheffield in 1996.

--1B Justin Bour, 26, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He made his MLB debut earlier this season on June 5 and had an RBI single. At New Orleans, he set a career high in batting average (.306), slugging percentage (.517) and OPS (.889). He also had 27 doubles, 18 homers and 72 RBIs. The Marlins will use him primarily as a lefty pinch hitter.

--INF Enrique Hernandez, 23, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He made his big-league debut on July 1 with the Houston Astros, doubling on his first plate appearance and finishing 2-for-2. The Marlins acquired him on July 31 and sent him back to Triple-A on Aug. 8. He hit .319 in 98 minor-league games this season, including .337 in 67 games with Oklahoma City. The Marlins plan to use him as a utility infielder.

--LHP Andrew Heaney, 23, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He made four starts for the Marlins earlier this season, going 0-for-3 with a 6.53 ERA. Heaney is still considered the Marlins’ top prospect and one of the best minor-league lefties in all of baseball. He was a Double-A All-Star this season, going 4-2 with a 2.35 ERA. In Triple-A, Heaney went 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA and one shutout. It will be interesting to see if the Marlins give him another start -- say to replace Brad Penny -- or use him exclusively out of the bullpen.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 24, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He was 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA in Double-A this season and 3-3 with a 3.49 ERA in Triple-A. His career minor-league record in three seasons is 26-16 with a 3.23 ERA. In the majors, though, he has struggled, going 1-2 with a 6.84 ERA in this his rookie season. He has made five starts and two relief appearances with the Marlins. His likely role for the rest of this season will be long relief.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s two nights in a row where we didn’t get much out of our starters. (Penny) didn’t seem like he had it.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after RHP Brad Penny allowed four runs in three innings Tuesday and an injured Henderson Alvarez failed to get out of the third inning on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. The Marlins said he would attempt to throw a bullpen session a couple of days later.

--RHP Bryan Morris (right groin strain) did not pitch Aug. 24-Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Brad Penny

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

1B Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson