Miami Marlins - TeamReport

The Miami Marlins are taking their best shot.

In deciding to go with starters Brad Hand and Brad Penny and not their two rookie call-ups -- righty Anthony DeSclafani and left-hander Andrew Heaney -- for starts Sunday and Monday, they feel they are giving themselves the best chance to win right now.

“We felt like these guys (Hand and Penny) give us our best chance right now with where they’re at and where we’re at,” manager Mike Redmond told the Miami Herald.

The reason for the debate about Sunday’s pitcher is Henderson Alvarez is out with a left oblique injury. Alvarez played catch Friday and will try to throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days.

While DeSclafani and Heaney are top pitching prospects, they will remain in the bullpen as the Marlins try and claw back into the National League wild card race. They are currently five games back.

“I have a feeling those guys will be able to find spots to get in whether it’s an inning or two or three innings,” Redmond said. “It’s always nice to have extra bodies down there, guys that can pitch. We’ll see as we get farther along where we could utilize those guys the best.”

RECORD: 68-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-10, 4.19 ERA) vs. Atlanta Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 10-10, 2.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Marcell Ozuna went 4-for5 with four RBIs in a win over Atlanta on Friday. “It was fun to watch us string together great at-bats and score runs,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of the easy win.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique injury) will miss his scheduled start Sunday. Alvarez played catch Friday and will try to throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days.

--1B Garrett Jones, who is hitting .206 since the All-Star break, was given Friday off to “clear his head.” 1B Justin Bour started in place of Jones.

--2B Donovan Solano went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in a win over the Braves on Friday. “I don’t know how to get Solano out,” Braves starter Aaron Harang said. “Maybe I should go next door and ask him because it’s ridiculous how many hits he’s been getting off me the past couple of games.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed one of those. It was fun to watch us string together great at-bats and score runs.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond after a stress-free 11-3 win over Atlanta on Friday.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He will miss his scheduled start Sept. 7. Alvarez played catch Sept. 5 and will try to throw a bullpen session soon.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson