Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Henderson Alvarez took a step forward Sunday in his recovery from a left oblique strain.

The Miami Marlins All-Star right-hander threw a successful bullpen session. There is hope that Alvarez, who exited his last start Sept. 1 against the New York Mets with the injury, will return to the rotation later this week.

“His session went well,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “We’ll see in the next couple of days where he’ll fit back into the rotation, but I don’t have an exact date yet, but maybe (Monday) we will.”

The Marlins plan to go with Brad Penny, Tom Koehler, Jarred Cosart and Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation for the four-game series against the Brewers that begins Monday in Milwaukee.

Alvarez is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA, which ranks eighth in the National League.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 1-1, 6.61 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-8, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Christian Yelich has a 15-game hitting streak at Marlins Park and is hitting .468 during that stretch. He has a 10-game hitting streak overall during which he is batting .341 (14-for-41) with three doubles and three RBIs.

--LHP Brad Hand is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in his past four home starts after throwing six scoreless innings Sunday to beat the Braves. He is 1-2 with a 5.16 ERA in his past four road starts.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, a National League MVP candidate, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, equaling his strikeout total from his previous five games. He is hitless in his past 11 at-bats.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday, and he could return to the rotation sometime this week. He exited early during his Sept. 1 start against the Mets and has not pitched in a game since.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The good thing is we won a series, and that just makes the next one that much more important, and hopefully we can win the series in Milwaukee and continue to try to make the next one more important than the last. Believe it or not, we’re still hanging around.” -- Marlins 3B Casey McGehee, after Miami’s 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He missed his scheduled start Sept. 7, though he threw a successful bullpen session that day. He might return to the rotation during the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson