Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Casey McGehee truly enjoyed his time in Milwaukee, even though the end of his three-season run was among the worst moments of his professional career.

So coming back this week to face his former team, with his current team making a late charge at a playoff spot, is something the Miami Marlins’ third baseman has been looking forward to.

“I always look forward to coming back here,” McGehee said before Miami handed the Brewers a 6-4 loss. “This is where I got my first shot at playing in the big leagues, so it’s a special part of my career and my life from that standpoint.”

A prized prospect in the Cubs minor league system, McGehee was blocked at the big league level by Aramis Ramirez who, ultimately, replaced McGehee in Milwaukee.

The Brewers claimed McGehee off waivers and he quickly claimed the starting job and went on to hit .301 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs in 115 games. He was named Milwaukee’s most valuable player in 2010 after hitting .285 with 23 homers and 104 RBIs, but never dug out of a slump in 2011.

His average dipped to .223 and he committed 20 errors before losing his job to Jerry Hairston Jr. when the playoffs started, then was dealt to Pittsburgh for right-hander Jose Veras after the season.

He split the 2012 season between Pittsburgh and the Yankees but after hitting a combined .217, drew little interest last season and took his game to Japan, where he hit .292 with 28 home runs and 93 RBIs, good enough to earn a one-year deal with the Marlins last December.

McGehee is a big reason the Marlins are sneaking back into the wild-card hunt. Second on the team with 28 doubles and 68 RBIs, McGehee is batting .295 this season and leads Miami with 160 hits.

“We looked last year to find somebody to hit behind Stanton and he’s come in and done a great job, getting some big hits,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “I know everybody talks about the home runs, he hasn’t hit a lot of home runs, but we haven’t needed a guy to hit a lot of home runs. We needed a guy to give us great at-bats and get big hits and drive in runs. He’s been able to do all that.”

McGehee was looking forward to catching up with old friends but said he’s more concerned with the business at hand -- getting back to the playoffs.

“It’s been kind of a long, strange road since I left here but I definitely appreciate being back,” McGehee said. “I haven’t really taken the time to think about that part of it yet. We’re still in the mindset that we still have a chance to get into the postseason. Obviously, we have a lot of work left in front of us.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-72

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.74 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 7-8, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 37th home run of the season Monday, trying his career high set in 2012. It was also the 154th of his career, tying him with Dan Uggla for the most in franchise history. Stanton has four home runs in seven September games and has hit 11 since Aug. 1.

--LF Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 Monday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. During that stretch, Yelich is batting .347 (16-for-46) with three doubles and since Aug. 11, Yelich is batting .404.

--RHP Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his 33rd save of the season, putting him fifth among National League closers. Cishek has not allowed an earned run since Aug. 23, a span of five scoreless innings.

--RHP Brad Penny worked six innings Monday, and held the Brewers to two runs on four hits and three walks with a strikeout to record his first victory since Aug. 9. Monday marked his longest start since Sept. 14, 2011, when he went six innings for the Tigers in a 6-5 victory over the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Brad did a great job shutting them down and getting some big double plays, giving us six solid innings. He did exactly what we needed him to do.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, of RHP Brad Penny, who held the Brewers to two runs Monday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He missed his scheduled start Sept. 7, though he threw a successful bullpen session that day. He might return to the rotation during the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson