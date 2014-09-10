Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Miami Marlins’ wild-card push got a big boost Tuesday when right-hander Henderson Alvarez got through a light bullpen session without any trouble and was cleared to return to the rotation Friday.

“He’s good,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He threw well, so he’s good to go for Friday. That’s good news for us.”

The Marlins hit two home runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to rally for a 6-3 victory over the Brewers. Miami has won three in a row and four of the last five and now sits 3 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the second National League wild-card spot.

Alvarez was pulled in the third inning of his start Sept. 1 because of a strained oblique and the initial prognosis was Alvarez could miss significant time.

But Alvarez recovered quickly enough to miss just one start and barring a setback, will face the Phillies on Friday in Philadelphia.

“We’re all fortunate that this wasn’t a year-ender for him and that he’s going to be able to come out and finish the season and hopefully win us some more ballgames,” Redmond said.

Though he also missed time with shoulder inflammation in August, Alvarez was named to the National League All-Star team this season and had a 2.88 ERA in 26 starts this season.

“He’s been able to fight through some stuff, no doubt, like a lot of guys do, but it seems like maybe he’s had a couple more than the average player, I guess,” Redmond said. “But, hey man, at the end of the day, he’s able to work through them, and that’s really all that matters.”

With Alvarez back, Redmond said he plans to push left-hander Brad Hand back by one day, to Saturday, and then adjust his rotation for the stretch run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-72

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jared Cosart, 4-1, 1.99 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 15-10, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Christian Yelich had two hits Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, trying the second-longest hitting streak of his career. Yelich is batting .353 during his streak and .409 with nine doubles and nine RBIs since Aug. 11.

--2B Donovan Solano had two hits and drove in his 25th run of the season with a third-inning RBI single off Brewers right-hander Matt Garza. Solano is batting .388 (19-for-49) this season with runners in scoring position.

--CF Marcell Ozuna hit his 21st home run of the season Tuesday, capping off a 3-for-3 day that also included two walks. The home run was Ozuna’s first since Aug. 22, when he hit his third in as many days. He’s batting .406 in eight games this month, with three doubles and 10 RBIs.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez reported no discomfort after a light bullpen session Tuesday and is slated to return to the Marlins’ starting rotation Friday when they open a three-game series in Philadelphia. Alvarez had to leave his Sept. 1 start in the third inning and missed his last turn in the rotation because of a strained oblique. He also missed time this season with shoulder inflammation but is still 106 with a 2.88 ERA in 26 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Huge win. Huge win. Huge win. That was probably as good of a feeling in the dugout as we’ve had all year. Our guys were fired up.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond after his team hit two ninth-inning homers to down the Brewers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He missed his scheduled start Sept. 7, though he threw a successful bullpen session that day. He reported no discomfort after another bullpen session Sept. 9 and is slated to return to the starting rotation Sept. 12.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson