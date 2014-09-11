Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With Henderson Alvarez set to return to the Marlins’ rotation Friday, manager Mike Redmond had a decision to make.

He briefly considered moving to a six-man rotation but after consulting with his coaching staff, right-hander Brad Penny will move to the bullpen for the rest of the season.

“We’ll see where we can mix him in, but he’ll pitch out of the bullpen,” Redmond said. “Whether it be on Saturday or wherever, we’ll see where we need him going forward.”

Penny did not pitch in the majors last season and signed a minor league contact with Miami on June 18. He went 2-4 with a 3.05 ERA in seven starts for the Marlins’ Class A and Triple-A teams before being brought up Aug. 9 and has made four starts, posting a 2-1 record and 5.21 ERA.

With Penny working out of the bullpen, Redmond said he plans to use right-hander Brad Hand, who made a spot start last Sunday, on Saturday and right-hander Tom Koehler on Sunday.

”We’ve got a lot of arms down there and we’ve got a lot of young guys that we’re not sure where they’re going to fit in,“ Redmond said. ”Do we want to get them innings? Of course. But at the same time, too, with these games that are tight, one-run games where we have chances to win, we’re going to use the guys that have been here all year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-10, 4.19 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-2, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single in the first inning Wednesday at Milwaukee. It was the only hit of the day for Yelich, who came into the game batting .353 during his streak and .409 with nine doubles and nine RBIs since Aug. 11.

--CF Marcell Ozuna hit his third home run in as many games and extended his hitting streak to six games Wednesday in the Marlins’ 4-1 loss at Milwaukee. He went 1-for-4 Wednesday and is 5-for-13 in the series against Milwaukee with three home runs, five runs scored and four RBIs.

--RHP Jarred Cosart had his four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday after giving up two runs -- only one earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. Cosart had gone 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA since being dealt to the Marlins from Houston at the trade deadline.

--RHP Brad Penny will move into the bullpen Friday when RHP Henderson Alvarez returns to the Marlins rotation. Penny had made four starts for the Marlins and posted 2-1 record and 5.21 ERA. He’s also made two appearances out of Miami’s bullpen and has given up three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We appealed because in order to replay, you have to appeal first. But he had called obstruction. Obviously, we didn’t know he had called obstruction on that play. I think he thought enough that the runner had missed first base as well to the fact that he called obstruction to protect the runner.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond on a controversial play in a loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He missed his scheduled start Sept. 7, though he threw a successful bullpen session that day. He reported no discomfort after another bullpen session Sept. 9 and is slated to return to the rotation Sept. 12.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson