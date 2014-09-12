Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Miami Marlins came to Miller Park with the hopes of charging into a National League wild-card spot.

After two tough losses to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Marlins not only face an uphill battle, but they also may have to move forward without right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton has taken off the field by ambulance after getting hit in the face by a fastball from Brewers right-hander Mike Fiers in the fifth inning.

He sustained facial fractures and dental damage, and he needed stitches. While the team is headed to Philadelphia for a weekend series, Stanton is scheduled to return to Miami on Friday to be evaluated.

“It’s a tough one,” said Reed Johnson, who finished Stanton’s at-bat and was also hit by a Fiers pitch. “We’ve probably lost the MVP of the National League for the rest of the year. I’ve been around for a couple of those. I saw it with Marlon Byrd and Jason Heyward. It’s obviously going to take time to get him back.”

Umpire Jeff Kellogg ruled that both Stanton and Johnson were swinging when they were hit, leading to an inning-ending strikeout with two on and the Marlins trailing the Brewers 4-0.

The benches cleared when Johnson was hit, and ultimately, third baseman Casey McGehee and manager Mike Redmond were ejected.

Though Redmond seemed to question Fiers’ motives, both Johnson and McGehee said the Marlins’ anger was directed more at the umpires and Fiers’ reaction.

”Guys were chirping at him and he looked over and throws his arms up in the air,“ Johnson said. ”You just hit one of our guys in the face, he’s probably done for the year, and that was the reaction that we got.

”I think that was probably the frustrating thing. What do you expect our reaction to be from our dugout?

“When the very next pitch is right up around my face, I think that’s when guys had seen enough and wanted to express their displeasure.”

Stanton is one of the front-runners to be the National League’s Most Valuable Player. He leads the league with 37 homers, 105 RBIs, a .555 slugging percentage and a .950 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He ranks third with a .396 on-base percentage, and he is batting .288.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-74

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 10-6, 2.88 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 8-7, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton sustained facial fractures and dental damage and needed stitches after he was hit in the face with a Mike Fiers fastball in the fifth inning of Miami’s 4-2 loss to the Brewers on Thursday. While the team is headed to Philadelphia for a weekend series, Stanton is scheduled to return to Miami on Friday to be evaluated. Stanton is the National League leader with 37 home runs, 105 RBIs, a .555 slugging percentage and a .950 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He ranks third with a .395 on-base percentage, and he is batting .288.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez is scheduled to return to the rotation Friday when the Marlins open a three-game series in Philadelphia. Alvarez had to leave his Sept. 1 start in the third inning and missed his last turn in the rotation because of a strained oblique. He also missed time this season with shoulder inflammation but is still 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA in 26 starts.

--CF Marcell Ozuna hit his fourth home run in as many games Thursday, tying a franchise record and giving him 23 for the season. Ozuna had a big series against the Brewers, going 7-for-15 with six RBIs and six runs. He has a seven-game hitting streak during which he is 13-for-24 (.542).

--LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 Thursday, snapping a 13-game hitting streak. Yelich was 19-for-54 (.352) during that stretch with three doubles and four RBIs. In his past 35 games, dating back to Aug. 2, Yelich is hitting .361 (52-for-144) with 12 doubles, a home run and 15 RBIs.

--RHP Nathan Evoaldi gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings Thursday, extending his losing streak to five games. In his past six starts, Evoaldi has a 5.74 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t lose consciousness out on the field, but he was bleeding heavily out of his mouth. Definitely scary, and we’re hoping that everything’s going to be all right with him.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on RF Giancarlo Stanton, who was hit in the face by a pitch Thursday in the Marlins’ 4-2 loss at Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11. He was due to be hospitalized overnight, so he did not fly with the team to Philadelphia.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He missed his scheduled start Sept. 7, though he threw a successful bullpen session that day. He reported no discomfort after another bullpen session Sept. 9 and is slated to return to the rotation Sept. 12.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson