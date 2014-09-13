Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- With just a few weeks left to make one final push at a wild-card spot, the Miami Marlins were the victims of a bad break they absolutely did not need on Thursday night.

In the fifth inning of a game in Milwaukee, Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers hit star Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the face with a pitch, with the Marlins’ outfielder crumpling to the ground as blood poured out of his mouth and face. The diagnosis was a few fractured facial bones with various other injuries, and he’s expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

His absence certainly showed in a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night where his teammates went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.”

“Obviously we’re going to have to work a lot harder to score runs,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “It is what it is, that’s the situation we’re in, we know that. These guys are a resilient group, we’ve shown it all year, and we’ll go out there tomorrow and we’ll try to win another ballgame.”

At the time of his injury, Stanton was batting .288 with 37 home runs and 105 RBIs,. He led the team in the latter two categories of which he was the team leader. He was selected to his third All-Star game this year, despite being just 24 years old.

His absence is certainly going to leave a gaping hole in the Marlins’ lineup, and not one that will be filled by any one player. Redmond named a few players who would have to step up and contribute in his absence, including Justin Boar, Garrett Jones, Enrique Hernandez and more.

“We’re going to have to use everybody, guys who haven’t played much the last month or so are going to get some opportunities,” he said. “And at the end of the day, if you get some hits, you’re going to play, that’s what we’re looking for.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-75

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 8-12, 4.83 ERA) vs. Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-6, 4.45)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez pitched well in his first start since Sep. 1 after missing his last turn through the rotation with an oblique strain. The 24-year-old allowed one run in seven innings, giving up seven hits and striking out four without walking a batter, though he did hit Marlon Byrd twice and give up a game-tying wild pitch.

--LHP Brad Hand, Saturday night’s starter at Philadelphia, is coming off his best start of the season, where he threw six shutout innings in a win over Atlanta. Hand has appeared in 29 games this season with 13 starts, compiling a 3-6 record overall and a 4.45 ERA. In two career appearances against the Phillies (one start), he’s 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA, having given up four runs in 5 ? innings.

--LF Giancarlo Stanton is likely to miss the rest of the season after taking a pitch to the face in a Thursday night game at Milwaukee. Stanton, who won’t need surgery, suffered facial fractures and dental damage after being struck under the left eye by a pitch thrown by Mike Fiers. Stanton was batting .288 on the season with 37 homers and 105 RBIs.

--CF Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 against Philadelphia with a single, snapping a string of four consecutive games with a home run. The cleanup hitter is hitting .340 (33-for-97) since August 16, with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. He also extended his hitting straight to eight games.

--OF Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 with a walk against the Phillies on Friday night, which hasn’t been his usual performance of late. Since August 11, he is batting .375 (45-for-120), leading the majors in hits since that time. Since June 7, when his batting average was .240, he’s brought it all the way up to .294.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was fine, I thought he looked good. I thought he was sharp, his (velocity) was solid, I thought he gave us a great effort, he did everything he could to help us win that ballgame.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on Miami starter Henderson Alvarez, who made his first start since Sept. 1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He likely will be sidelined the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He missed his scheduled start Sept. 7, though he threw a successful bullpen session that day. He reported no discomfort after another bullpen session Sept. 9. He returned to the rotation on Sept. 12.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

OF Reed Johnson