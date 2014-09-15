Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Upon losing potential MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton on Thursday for what could be the rest of the season, Marlins manager Mike Redmond was proud of the way his team battled back in Sunday’s ninth-inning, come-from-behind victory. Stanton was hit in the face by a pitch from Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers.

“After what we’ve gone through over the last couple days, to get walked off here the first night and lose a close game yesterday, to come back today is huge,” Redmond said. “But, like I said all year, this is a resilient group. These guys have never given up. They keep fighting, they keep battling, they’ve done it all year.”

The Marlins sent eight guys to the plate in the top of the ninth and turned a 4-1 deficit into a stunning 5-4 victory -- spoiling the home team’s chance at a sweep.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we were able to do that,” Redmond said. “It was an amazing ninth inning there with a lot of great at-bats from different guys in key situations.”

The effort was appreciated by the team’s starting pitcher, Tom Koehler, who pitched well enough to win but the offense provided little support through his six innings.

“We won a lot of games like that earlier in the year,” he said. “To be able to battle back, off a guy like (Papelbon) who’s had a tremendous year, it just shows that we’re not going to go down without fighting. It’s an awesome team win.”

After the game, Koehler talked about the rest of the season needing to be a team effort. The Marlins still aren’t out of the wild-card race, at least not mathematically. But without Stanton, the Marlins chances do look slim.

“One guy doesn’t win a game,” Koehler said of Stanton. “He can absolutely change a game there’s no doubt about it but... that’s not fair to say because he can actually win a game... but we need to still believe in each other and understand that there are guys in this clubhouse that can get the job done.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-2, 1.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 8-6, 2.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart, Monday’s starter for the Marlins, will be making his eighth appearance for the Fish since coming over to the National League from the Houston Astros in July. Cosart, 24, is 13-9 across both leagues on the season and owns a 3.70 ERA.

--2B Enrique “Kike” Hernandez, who came to the Marlins alongside Jarred Cosart, connected on his first hit, a home run, in a Miami uniform -- taking Phillies starter David Buchanan deep to right field in the top of the fourth inning to even the game at one run apiece. Hernandez, 23, was just recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Sept. 2 and is a talented player capable of playing the outfield and both middle infield positions. He should see plenty of action down the stretch.

--RHP Tom Koehler had previously dominated the National League East despite his 2-4 record against the division entering Sunday’s game. In 84.1 IP before Sunday, Koehler had posted a 2.45 ERA against divisional foes. In 16 starts against teams outside of the NL East, Koehler has gone 7-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 89 IP.

--OF Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 on Sunday with a run and an RBI, continuing his dominance in the leadoff spot for the Marlins. Since July 1, Yelich’s .326 average is good for sixth in the National League and 11th in Major League Baseball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You could see the momentum and the energy turn. Guys kept battling and we got the big hit. It was definitely dicey in the (bottom of) the ninth. But we’ve been there a few times before, (closer Steve) Cishek pitched out of it.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) was injured Sept. 1 and was removed in the third inning. He missed his scheduled start Sept. 7, though he threw a successful bullpen session that day. He reported no discomfort after another bullpen session Sept. 9. He returned to the rotation on Sept. 12.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

OF Reed Johnson