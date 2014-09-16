Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Miami Marlins striking out at least eight times in a game is nothing new. But they managed to change up the script in historical fashion Monday night.

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom tied the modern major league record by striking out the first eight batters he faced Monday, but the Marlins mounted a pair of comebacks against deGrom and the Mets’ bullpen to earn a 6-5 win at Citi Field.

DeGrom matched a feat previously achieved only by Jim Deshaies, who struck out the first eight batters while pitching for the Houston Astros on Sept. 23, 1986.

“We can strike out with the best of them some nights,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after Miami whiffed at least eight times for the 99th time in 149 games. “We’ve had some nights where there’s a lot of ‘Ks’ up on that board. But we still find a way to keep ourselves in it and we were able to do that tonight.”

The Marlins fell behind 2-0 in the first and only got one runner into scoring position in the first six innings before opening the seventh with three straight hits, including a game-tying two-run single by right fielder Jordany Valdespin. Two batters later, pinch-hitter Reed Johnson put Miami ahead with a sacrifice fly.

The Mets scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, but the Marlins strung together five singles in a six-batter span in the top of the eighth, when shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria tied the game with a two-run hit two batters before catcher Jeff Mathis drove home the go-ahead run.

The win was the 28th come-from-behind victory by the Marlins, who are 73-76 and six games behind Pittsburgh in the race for the National League’s second wild card despite a season-long spate of injuries. Fifteen players -- including ace right-hander Jose Fernandez, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May -- have gone on the disabled list and missed a total of 617 games.

The Marlins are also playing without star right fielder and likely NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who won’t likely be placed on the disabled list but probably won’t play again this season after suffering multiple facial fractures when he was hit in the face by a pitch last Thursday.

“It was one of those nights where I wasn’t sure what was going to happen offensively for us,” Redmond said. “It looks like we’re going to get shut down. But as I’ve said many times, these guys keep battling and keep fighting. We’ve looked down and out several times in games and been able to come back.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-76

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-11, 4.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 13-12, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Eovaldi took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings as the Marlins fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2. In his last six starts, Eovaldi is 0-5 with a 5.74 ERA as he’s fallen to 6-11 with a 4.29 ERA overall. Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on May 5, when he gave up three runs over seven innings in the Marlins’ 4-3 victory.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures) is scheduled to see doctors on Tuesday. Stanton, who was badly injured when he was hit in the face by a pitch last Thursday, has said he hopes to play again this season. Manager Mike Redmond said Monday the Marlins may know if that’s possible following Stanton’s doctor visits. Stanton was the front-runner for National League MVP honors when he got hurt. He is hitting .288 and leads the NL with 37 homers. His 105 RBIs led the NL until Monday, when Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs to increase his season total to 106.

--RHP Jarred Cosart continued pitching well for the Marlins on Monday when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs -- both in the first inning -- on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in Miami’s 6-5 win over the Mets. The Marlins took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh to briefly put Cosart in line for the victory before surrendering three runs in the bottom of the inning. Cosart is 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA in eight starts for the Marlins since he was acquired from the Houston Astros on July 31. He is 13-9 with a 3.67 ERA in 28 starts between the two teams.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria notched a rare multi-RBI game on Monday when he laced a game-tying two-run single in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 6-5 win over the Mets. It was the third two-RBI game in 134 games this season for Hechavarria, who also drove in two runs on June 20 and Aug. 14. He is hitting .281 with one homer and 32 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Really excited about the way this team has battled all year, not just tonight. We’ve been making it interesting all year. Get behind, just not quitting, keep battling. It’s fun to be a part of.” -- C Jeff Mathis.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He is scheduled to see doctors on Sept. 16 and has said he hopes to play again this season. Manager Mike Redmond said Sept. 15 the Marlins may know if that’s possible following Stanton’s doctor visits.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

