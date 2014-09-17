Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Miami Marlins have a Giancarlo Stanton jersey hanging in their dugout during every game. Unfortunately for the Marlins, that appears to be as close as they will get to re-uniting with Stanton this season.

Stanton visited with doctors all day Tuesday, five days after he suffered facial fractures and dental damage when he was hit in the face by a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers righty Mike Fiers.

Despite the frightening incident -- Stanton bled so profusely on the Miller Park field that it took 10 minutes to clean it up -- Stanton said he hoped to play again this season. But manager Mike Redmond, speaking Tuesday night after the Marlins’ 9-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field, struck a pessimistic tone when he said the Marlins would issue an official statement on Stanton’s prognosis on Wednesday.

“It’s probably not looking good for him,” Redmond said.

Several hours earlier, Redmond said he supported Stanton’s desire to come back this month and hoped he could step into a batter’s box so that he could author a better ending to his otherwise magnificent 2014 season.

“I would want nothing more than to have him step into that box four or five more times, or eight more times -- however many times it is before the season is over,” Redmond said. “For him to have that comfort level of knowing that he got into that box and not have his last memory for the 2014 season (be) getting hit in the mouth.”

At the time he got hurt, Stanton was the front-runner in the National League MVP race. He is hitting .288 and still leads the league in homers (37) while ranking second in RBIs (105).

But it appears he will not get a chance to add to those totals and will have to be content the rest of the way with being with the Marlins in spirit.

”I know it means a lot to him,“ Redmond said of the jersey tribute. ”I think it just shows how big a part he is and that we’re thinking about him and thinking about what he’s going through.

“We had to make sure that he knew we were thinking about him every day. And we know he’s thinking about us and wishing he was here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 10-6, 2.81 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-7, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will look to snap a three-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Alvarez didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Marlins’ 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was his first start since Sept. 1, when he suffered a left oblique injury while pitching against the Mets and exited after giving up four runs (three earned) over a season-low 2 1/3 innings. Overall in his last three starts, Alvarez is 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA. Alvarez is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets, including 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts this year.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures) spent Tuesday visiting with multiple doctors in Florida but is expected to be officially declared out for the season on Wednesday. Marlins manager Mike Redmond said following the Marlins’ 9-1 loss to the Mets on Tuesday that the team would issue a statement on Wednesday. “It’s probably not looking good for him,” Redmond said. Stanton, the front-runner for National League MVP honors, was badly injured when he was hit in the face by a pitch last Thursday. He is hitting .288 and was leading the NL in homers (37) and RBIs (105) at the time he was hurt, though he has since been passed in RBI by Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left shoulder) didn’t play Tuesday in the Marlins’ 9-1 loss to the Mets. Hechavarria also missed a handful of games earlier this season due to soreness in his left arm. He is day-to-day. Hechavarria is hitting .281 with one homer and 32 RBIs.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi’s losing streak continued Tuesday, when he took the defeat after giving up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings as the Marlins fell to the Mets, 9-1. Eovaldi hasn’t won in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he is 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA. He is 6-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 31 starts overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of hits, but we didn’t get big hits. When they (the Mets) got their hits, they made them count.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after Tuesday’s loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He spent Sept. 16 visiting with multiple doctors in Florida but is expected to be officially declared out for the season on Sept. 17.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left shoulder) didn’t play Sept. 16. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

OF Reed Johnson