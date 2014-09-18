Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond, his tongue planted firmly in cheek, declared Wednesday night he was in philosophical disagreement with hitting coach Frank Menechino.

“Believe me, I sit here and root for home runs all the time,” Redmond said Wednesday after the Marlins continued a recent trend by collecting 10 singles among their 11 hits in a 4-3 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. “But Frankie gets mad at me. He wants guys to stay within themselves.”

Redmond will be the first to admit the Marlins’ current approach -- which may or may not have taken root following the season-ending injuries suffered by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, the National League home run leader -- is working.

Stanton sustained facial fractures and lost several teeth when he was hit by a pitch in Milwaukee on Sept. 11. He hoped to return to the Marlins before the end of the month, but Redmond said Wednesday that Stanton is done for the season.

In the six full games since Stanton got hurt, the Marlins are 3-3 and have collected 61 hits -- including 51 singles. They have just eight doubles and two homers in that span.

In addition, of the 35 hits the Marlins had in the three-game series against the Mets, 30 were singles and none were homers.

Redmond said he believed the splits were just coincidental, but he also acknowledged the Marlins will have to score runs in a different, more methodical fashion without Stanton, who hit 37 homers this year.

The Marlins’ starting lineup Wednesday has just 59 homers. The only two players with double-digits homers were the cleanup hitter, center fielder Marcell Ozuna (23), and the fifth-place hitter, first baseman Garrett Jones (15).

The Marlins relied on resourcefulness Wednesday, when they strung together four consecutive singles in the first inning. Second baseman Donovan Solano scored Miami’s first run on a wild pitch three pitches before Jones drove home the second run with a squibber that stayed fair up the third base line.

Solano had an RBI single in the second, and left fielder Christian Yelich delivered the only extra-base hit of the night with an RBI double in the seventh.

“We’re getting big hits, we’re getting guys on base,” Redmond said. “Do I wish we could put the ball in the seats? Of course. But you know that this is where we’re at right now. And all we can do is continue to get guys on base, and then eventually we’ll get those hits. And we got a few of them tonight.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-10, 3.79 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-7, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures) is officially done for the season. Prior to Wednesday’s game, manager Mike Redmond said doctors told Stanton on Tuesday that he was recovering well from his frightening injuries sustained when he was hit in the face by a pitch Sept. 11 but that there was not enough time left in the season for him to be medically cleared to resume playing. Stanton was the front-runner for National League MVP honors when he was hurt. He finishes the season with a .288 average, 37 homers and 105 RBIs. Stanton still leads the NL in homers by six over Chicago Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, and he is second in RBIs, though he led the league in that category prior to being injured.

--LHP Brad Hand will look to author his third consecutive quality start when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Nationals at Marlins Park. Hand took a loss Saturday when he gave up two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four over six innings as the Marlins fell to the Phillies, 2-1. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA over his last two starts, a stretch in which he lowered his overall ERA from 4.76 to 4.36. Hand is 0-4 with a 7.48 ERA in eight career games (six starts) against the Nationals, including 0-2 with a 7.43 ERA in three starts this season. He took the defeat the last time he opposed the Nationals on July 30, when he allowed three runs over seven innings as the Marlins lost 4-3.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi may be in danger of losing his rotation spot. Manager Mike Redmond wouldn’t commit to giving Eovaldi another start Wednesday, one day after Eovaldi took the defeat after giving up six runs over 4 1/3 innings in a 9-1 loss to the Mets. Eovaldi is 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA in his last seven starts. Overall this season, he is 6-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 31 starts. He is tied for the National League lead in hits allowed at 208.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (sore left shoulder) returned to the lineup on Wednesday, and he went 1-for-3 with a run in the Marlins’ 4-3 win over the Mets. Hechavarria missed Tuesday’s game.

--CF Marcell Ozuna continued his impressive September on Wednesday, when he went 3-for-5 in the Marlins’ 4-3 win over the Mets. Ozuna is hitting .338 (22-of-65) with four homers and 13 RBIs this month, during which he has raised his overall average from .261 to .270.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No doubt that’s a nice win for us and for our team. And no doubt an emotional trip for us, losing (RF Giancarlo Stanton) and all that we went through.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins concluded their road trip with a 4-3 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (sore left shoulder) didn’t play Sept. 16. He returned to the lineup Sept. 17.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

OF Reed Johnson