Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton declined to be filmed during his visit with media members Thursday, but after what the Miami Marlins right fielder went through over the past week, it was hard to blame him.

The Miami Marlins right fielder, who was hit in the face by a fastball from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers on Sept. 11, said he had one tooth knocked out and four others that were chipped between 30 and 50 percent. He also sustained facial fractures.

“I‘m fortunate,” said Stanton, who plans to return by spring training but will wear a caged helmet to protect his face. “I could have had my mouth wired shut. I could have had a plate in my face. I will take missing a few teeth over all that.”

Stanton, who needed 10 stitches to close the wounds in his face, said he was relieved the pitch did not shatter the orbital bone near his left eye, which could have made it a career-ending injury.

“As long as I‘m able to see, that was the big career thing for me,” Stanton said. “The swelling is down -- much better than I envisioned. I just have to get the grill (teeth) fixed and go from there.”

Doctors told Stanton it will take six to eight weeks for his facial fractures to fully heal. Stanton potentially could start offseason conditioning in December, as usual.

As for the fateful pitch, Stanton remembers tracking it about halfway home. After that, he said he blacked out on impact for a few seconds.

When he came to, his ears were ringing and he felt a mouth full of blood and “chunks of teeth.”

Braves right fielder Jason Heyward, who was hit in the face with a pitch earlier in his career, was among those who reached out to Stanton, offering “wisdom” about the healing process.

Fiers also exchanged friendly and apologetic texts with Stanton.

“He just said it wasn’t on purpose and how sorry he was,” Stanton said. “He said it was tough to sleep the first few nights. It was a good message.”

Before he got hurt, Stanton was a front-runner in the National League Most Valuable Player race. His 37 homers, .555 slugging percentage and .950 on-base-plus-slugging percentage still lead the league, and his 105 RBIs ranked first at the time he was injured.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 14-6, 2.55 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler is set to make his 31st start of the season Friday against the Nationals. The second-year major-leaguer is one win away from a career-high 10 victories. But it has been tough of late as he has had five straight no-decisions, making that 10th win seem very elusive. Koehler said Thursday that his current situation reminds him of last year, when it took him nine games to get his first big-league win. Koehler likely has two more starts this year, both at home, against Washington on Friday and then vs. the Phillies. He has been strong at home -- 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA -- so his chances of getting to 10 appear to be fairly strong.

--LHP Brad Hand had one really bad inning Thursday, but it was enough to ruin his night. Hand (3-8) allowed eight hits and six runs, five earned, in five innings. But most of the damage was done in the Washington Nationals’ five-run fourth hits. Hand was very nearly out of the inning with no damage done, but he allowed five straight two-out hits.

--LF Christian Yelich doubled Thursday against Gio Gonzalez, one of the premier left-handers in the game over the past several years. But, for Yelich, that hit against a tough lefty should come as no surprise. Yelich entered Thursday batting .318 against lefty pitchers. Among lefty batters in the majors this year, his batting average ranks fourth in that category. Yelich showed his stuff on Wednesday night, when the New York Mets brought in a tough lefty reliever, Josh Edgin, to face him in a key late-inning situation. Yelich doubled off the wall, showing once again that he is a load for lefties or righties.

--RF Reed Johnson, who is getting some playing time while filling in for injured RF Giancarlo Stanton, was hit by a pitch on Wednesday, continuing an odd trend. Since breaking into the majors in 2003, Johnson has been hit 133 times. Only one active player has been hit more, and that would be Phillies second baseman Chase Utley with 168. Johnson’s HBP statistic is even more noteworthy given the fact that he has mostly been a pinch hitter and part-time player while Utley is a long-time starter.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, who was hit in the face by a fastball from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers on Sept. 11, said he had one tooth knocked out and four others that were chipped between 30 and 50 percent. He also sustained facial fractures and needed 10 stitches, but said he was relieved the pitch did not shatter the orbital bone near his left eye, which could have made it a career-ending injury. Doctors told Stanton it will take six to eight weeks for his facial fractures to fully heal. Stanton potentially could start offseason conditioning in December, as usual.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just ran into trouble. I couldn’t get the out when I needed it. The balls weren’t hit great, but they were finding spots. That’s frustrating.” -- Marlins LHP Brad Hand after a loss to Washington on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

OF Reed Johnson