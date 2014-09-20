Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- After winning just 62 games last season, the Miami Marlins are much improved this year but not quite good enough for the playoffs.

That’s the bottom-line assessment of the team, which has shown tremendous spirit to battle back from two catastrophic injuries to a pair of players who many would consider to be among the 20 best young stars in the majors -- pitcher Jose Fernandez and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Fernandez was lost to Tommy John surgery in May and is projected to return by July of 2015. Stanton, a top contender for NL MVP this season, was hit in the face with a pitch last week and is now out for the remainder of the year.

The Marlins’ ability to truly contend in 2015 will depend on how quickly and how well Fernandez returns and also how much -- if any -- effect the beaning will have on Stanton’s prowess at the plate.

Beyond that, the Marlins will probably look outside the organization to solve their problem at second base. They used seven players there this year, and none stood out. Donovan Solano is there now, and young Derek Dietrich still has a chance to be good, but a trade or a modest free-agent signing are more likely options.

A possible trading chip is catcher J.T. Realmuto, the Marlins’ Minor League Player of the Year this season. He led Jacksonville to the Double-A Southern League title, hitting .302 with 29 doubles, six triples, eight homers, 65 RBIs and 18 steals.

Then again, Realmuto, 23, may stick around. He will likely start next season at Triple-A, and the Marlins could use him as their starting catcher soon after that.

Their current starter, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, has two years left on his three-year, $21 million contract. He has had a bad year defensively, and the Marlins -- who rarely spend those types of dollars -- expected more on offense.

The Marlins will also look to upgrade at first base, where Garrett Jones also did not deliver as much as Miami had hoped. Jones has one year left on his contract.

Henderson Alvarez, Jarred Cosart and Tom Koehler are secure at the top end of Miami’s rotation, and Fernandez should move to the front of that line once he is healthy.

But the Marlins want to improve the bottom portion of the rotation by signing a low-cost veteran. Potential in-house solutions are Nathan Eovaldi and Brad Hand -- both of whom would have to improve on this year’s performances to retain their jobs.

Left-handed rookie Andrew Heaney, who flunked his brief trial with the team this year, is still a top prospect who will get another opportunity.

One other possibility in the near future is Justin Nicolino, who will be 23 when next season starts. He was the Marlins’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year, posting a 14-4 record with a 2.85 ERA at Double-A Jacksonville.

The Marlins’ bullpen was strong this season, but there is talk that closer Steve Cishek could be moved despite a career-high 37 saves. The issue with Cishek, 28, is the salary he will command in arbitration may be more than the Marlins would be willing to pay.

If they do move him, two players the Marlins may use to replace him are Eovaldi, who has a power fastball and might be better suited to a relief role, and Carter Capps, who has come back from arm surgery in fine form.

Capps struck out all four batters he faced on Thursday. He is only the second Marlins reliever ever to accomplish that feat.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-79

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-5, 2.83 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-2, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart, 24, is set to make his 29th start of the year on Saturday against the Nationals. This has been a breakout season for Cosart. Counting his work with the Astros earlier this year, Cosart is 13-9 with a 3.67 ERA. Since the Marlins acquired him on July 31, he has been even better in terms of his ERA, posting a 4-2 record and a 2.05 ERA. And, if you count his entire body of work this season, he leads the Marlins in wins -- two more than All-Star Henderson Alvarez.

--RHP Tom Koehler was not sharp on Friday. He needed 29 pitches to get out of the first inning and failed for the sixth straight start to get his 10th win of the season. He lasted just five innings, allowing six hits, four walks and three runs. All three runs scored with two outs and two strikes.

--RHP Bryan Morris (groin) has been shut down for the rest of the season. He has not pitched since Sept. 9. Still, Morris, 27, had a breakout season with an 8-1 record and a 1.82 ERA while pitching for the Pirates and Marlins. He was especially brilliant with the Marlins (0.66 ERA in 40 2/3 innings).

--LF Christian Yelich has been on a roll lately. Since August 11 and through Thursday’s game, Yelich led the NL in hits and had a .359 batting average. On Friday, though, Yelich went 0-for-4 and had his 16-game home hit streak snapped.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t get much going offensively. We were pretty quiet.” - Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after Friday’s 3-2 loss to Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bryan Morris (groin) has will not play again this season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

OF Reed Johnson