Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MIAMI -- Despite being eliminated from postseason contention, Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond wants his young team to put in the best effort possible for what’s left of the regular season.

But with seven games remaining, the injuries continue to mount as the team lost starting center fielder Marcell Ozuna to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

“I need like two weeks to come back,” Ozuna said. “I was thanking God for giving me a good season, and it’s going to be OK.”

Ozuna, who finishes his second major league season with a .269 average, 23 home runs and 85 RBIs, joins Giancarlo Stanton as another Marlins outfielder on the shelf for the remaining seven games of this season.

The setback should give the Marlins a chance to look at some of their younger players, however.

One of them is utility player Enrique “Kike” Hernandez, who was acquired at the non-waiver trade deadline from the Houston Astros in the deal that brought starting pitcher Jarred Cosart to the Marlins.

Hernandez, who was called up at the beginning of the month, made his first career start in right field Sunday after making three previous starts in the infield. Hernandez showed his athleticism Sunday when he made a great snow-cone catch in right field Sunday to keep the Nationals off the scoreboard in the fourth inning.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-81

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 9-7, 2.47 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 11-7, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez is scheduled to make his final start of the season at Marlins Park Tuesday against the Phillies. Alvarez, an All-Star this season, has been dominant at home, going 6-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 82 1/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA in five starts against the Phillies this season.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi dropped to 1-9 in 13 starts since the All-Star break, but he had one of his best outings in September. Eovaldi pitched six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and struck out four.

--LF Christian Yelich has reached base safely in 24 of his past 25 home games, hitting .364 (36-of-99) during that span. Yelich went 1-for-4 in Sunday’s loss. Since Aug. 11, Yelich has a .344 batting average, which ranks third in the National League.

--1B Justin Bour is hitting .400 in nine starts as a rookie. Bour added one more hit Sunday with a single to shallow center field in the second inning against Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still had a rough inning in the fifth and even the third, but I was able to bounce back and move the ball well to both sides of the plate and make some good pitches.” -- Marlins pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched well but took the loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (right ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 21. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Bryan Morris (sore groin) last pitched Sept. 9. He was shut down for the season Sept. 19.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

OF Reed Johnson