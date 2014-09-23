Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH
MIAMI -- Despite being eliminated from postseason contention, Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond wants his young team to put in the best effort possible for what’s left of the regular season.
But with seven games remaining, the injuries continue to mount as the team lost starting center fielder Marcell Ozuna to a likely season-ending ankle injury.
“I need like two weeks to come back,” Ozuna said. “I was thanking God for giving me a good season, and it’s going to be OK.”
Ozuna, who finishes his second major league season with a .269 average, 23 home runs and 85 RBIs, joins Giancarlo Stanton as another Marlins outfielder on the shelf for the remaining seven games of this season.
The setback should give the Marlins a chance to look at some of their younger players, however.
One of them is utility player Enrique “Kike” Hernandez, who was acquired at the non-waiver trade deadline from the Houston Astros in the deal that brought starting pitcher Jarred Cosart to the Marlins.
Hernandez, who was called up at the beginning of the month, made his first career start in right field Sunday after making three previous starts in the infield. Hernandez showed his athleticism Sunday when he made a great snow-cone catch in right field Sunday to keep the Nationals off the scoreboard in the fourth inning.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost four
NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 9-7, 2.47 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 11-7, 2.82 ERA)
--RHP Henderson Alvarez is scheduled to make his final start of the season at Marlins Park Tuesday against the Phillies. Alvarez, an All-Star this season, has been dominant at home, going 6-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 82 1/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA in five starts against the Phillies this season.
--RHP Nathan Eovaldi dropped to 1-9 in 13 starts since the All-Star break, but he had one of his best outings in September. Eovaldi pitched six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and struck out four.
--LF Christian Yelich has reached base safely in 24 of his past 25 home games, hitting .364 (36-of-99) during that span. Yelich went 1-for-4 in Sunday’s loss. Since Aug. 11, Yelich has a .344 batting average, which ranks third in the National League.
--1B Justin Bour is hitting .400 in nine starts as a rookie. Bour added one more hit Sunday with a single to shallow center field in the second inning against Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still had a rough inning in the fifth and even the third, but I was able to bounce back and move the ball well to both sides of the plate and make some good pitches.” -- Marlins pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched well but took the loss Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT
--CF Marcell Ozuna (right ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 21. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.
--RHP Bryan Morris (sore groin) last pitched Sept. 9. He was shut down for the season Sept. 19.
--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.
--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.
--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.
--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.
RHP Henderson Alvarez
RHP Nathan Eovaldi
RHP Tom Koehler
LHP Brad Hand
RHP Jarred Cosart
RHP Steve Cishek (closer)
LHP Mike Dunn
RHP Chris Hatcher
RHP A.J. Ramos
RHP Sam Dyson
LHP Dan Jennings
RHP Carter Capps
LHP Andrew Heaney
RHP Anthony DeSclafani
RHP Brad Penny
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
Jeff Mathis
J.T. Realmuto
1B Garrett Jones
2B Jordany Valdespin
SS Adeiny Hechavarria
3B Casey McGehee
INF Jeff Baker
INF Donovan Solano
INF Ed Lucas
INF Enrique Hernandez
INF Justin Bour
LF Christian Yelich
OF Reed Johnson