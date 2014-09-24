Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Let’s put this Marlins season in perspective.

Since the leagues split into two divisions in 1969, there have been 24 teams who lost 100 games in a season. Of those 24, only four -- including this year’s Marlins -- have come back the next season to win at least 75 games.

The San Francisco Giants won 83 games in 1986, the Arizona Diamondbacks won 77 in 2005 and the now-defunct Montreal Expos won 75 in 1977.

The Marlins have six games to play and could pass the Expos and Diamondbacks on that list.

”You look at the overall picture -- where we were last year and where we are now,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. ”That’s what I look at. You look at how much guys have improved.

“It’s all about believing we can win. We’ve played in so many closes games -- that tests you, and I think we’ve grown from that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 9-13, 4.73 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-8, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Hand is set to make his 16th start of the season on Wednesday against the Phillies. Hand has a 5-18 career record and has a losing record and an ERA over 4.00 in virtually every scenario. That includes his career record against the Phillies (1-2, 4.13), his record this season overall (3-8, 4.59), his record at home this season (2-4, 4.61), his record on the road (1-4, 4.56), his record at night (2-4, 4.85) and his record during the day (1-4, 4.43). That’s called being consistently mediocre.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing just five hits and one walk. The only extra-base hit he allowed was a double to Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels. Alvarez lowered his ERA to 2.70. Pending other results late Tuesday, that could place him as high as sixth in the NL in ERA.

--LF Christian Yelich, 22, is having a standout season. Among players younger than 23, Yelich entered Tuesday leading the majors in runs scored, hits and steals. He kept it going Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He has 50 multi-hit games this season, which ranks fifth in the National League. He also finally solved Cole Hamels after going hitless in his first 10 career at-bats against the Phillies lefty.

--CF Marcell Ozuna, who entered the day having played 153 of the Marlins’ 155 games, was rested on Tuesday due to a sprained ankle suffered on Sunday. With just five games left in the season, it may not make sense to bring Ozuna back this year. If so, Ozuna, in his first full year in the majors, finishes hitting .269 with 23 homers and 85 RBIs. He leads the majors in homers (15) and RBIs (40) from the seventh inning on, a sign of his ability to come through under the most pressure. He leads NL center fielders in RBIs and is second to Andrew McCutchen (24) in homers.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani lost his appeal and began serving his three-game suspension for a hit-by-pitch of the Brewers’ Carlos Gomez on Tuesday at Marlins Park. He will be eligible to return on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got a lot of contact early in the count. We’ve seen him when he gets (rolling), he gets quick outs, and that’s what he did.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, of RHP Henderson Alvarez, who pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (right ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 21. He sat out Sept. 23 and may be done for the season.

--RHP Bryan Morris (sore groin) last pitched Sept. 9. He was shut down for the season Sept. 19.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

OF Reed Johnson