Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- For the Miami Marlins, the countdown has begun.

This particular countdown isn’t about the end of the 2014 season, which happens Sunday.

It’s about the beginning of hope, which happens three days later, when right-hander Jose Fernandez can begin tossing a baseball.

Initially, Fernandez will be allowed to throw for a few minutes from 30 feet. But the hope is that Fernandez can gradually begin to rebuild the strength of his right arm after Tommy John surgery on May 16, which ended his second season in the majors.

Fernandez, the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year, hopes to return to the majors as soon as possible.

“I feel like I never even had surgery,” Fernandez said recently, soon after his throwing program was announced. “I feel great.”

Fernandez, 22, doesn’t know exactly know when he will return ... but he has a pretty good idea of where.

“I’d like it to be in Miami,” Fernandez said.

The Marlins, who would no doubt enjoy the attendance boost they would get for Fernandez’s first game back, are sure to oblige.

Numerous published reports have speculated that Fernandez will return by July, but the Marlins have issued no timetable and don’t want to rush the process.

“It depends on how I feel,” Fernandez said.

The Marlins just hope that whenever he does return, he is the same Fernandez who went 16-8 with a 2.25 ERA in 36 big-league starts before getting hurt.

If so, the Marlins would have the makings of an outstanding rotation with Fernandez, All-Star Henderson Alvarez, 13-game winner Jarred Cosart and nine-game winner Tom Koehler, all with ERAs well under 4.00 this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-8, 3.77 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-10, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will make his 32nd and final start of the season on Thursday, when he pitches against the Phillies in the Marlins’ home finale. It will be Koehler’s seventh straight try at winning his 10th game of the season. A win would even his record at 10-10 and double his victory total from his rookie year. He also gets a last-place team to face in the Phillies (he is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA against Philadelphia is six career games). Yet again, that 10th win has proven to be elusive for Koehler.

--LHP Brad Hand, who made his 16th and final start of the season on Wednesday, pitched well against the Phillies, allowing six hits, three walks and just one run in seven innings. He worked out of jams in the second, fourth and fifth innings before finally giving up a run-scoring double to ... the opposing pitcher, Kyle Kendrick, who was hitting .092 with zero extra-base hits at the time. Hand got out of the second-inning jam with a runner thrown out at the plate. He escaped in the fourth on a line-out double play. And he lived to tell in the fifth when he got a bases-loaded strikeout.

--1B Justin Bour, who is hitting .271 after going 0-for-4 on Wednesday, is trying to prove he belongs in the majors. The Marlins claimed him off the Chicago Cubs’ minor league roster in this past December’s Triple-A Rule 5 Draft. Bour, 26, displayed power in Triple-A this season, hitting 18 homers and driving in 72 runs in 103 games. The left-handed hitter was a 25th-round pick in 2009. He was blocked by 1B Anthony Rizzo in Chicago but may be more of serious threat to Marlins 1B Garrett Jones.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez finished his home season on Tuesday with a 1.60 ERA, which is the best in the majors this season. Since 1998, only four qualifying pitchers have had a home ERA of 1.60 or lower -- and three did it while pitching for the Marlins, including Jose Fernandez (1.19 last year) and Josh Johnson (1.57 in 2010). The other pitcher to accomplish the feat was the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (1.54 last year).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been tough without G and Ozuna. We’re having a tough time scoring.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of injured outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna after a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (right ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 21. He sat out Sept. 23-24 and may be done for the season.

--RHP Bryan Morris (sore groin) last pitched Sept. 9. He was shut down for the season Sept. 19.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Brad Penny

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (suspended)

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

OF Reed Johnson