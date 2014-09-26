Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Andrew Heaney gets another shot Friday.

Heaney, hyped before the season as the top left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball, flunked a brief midseason trial for the Miami Marlins this year, going 0-3 with a 6.53 ERA in four starts.

The Marlins sent him back down to Triple-A New Orleans after that, and -- to Heaney’s credit -- he responded well to the demotion. For the season in the minors, Heaney went 9-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 23 starts.

That production helped earn him a return trip to Miami once the rosters were allowed to expand on Sept. 1.

Heaney didn’t go back to a starter’s role, however. He had to earn his way and did so, posting 4 2/3 scoreless innings over the span of two relief appearances.

“He’s done a good job,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “I think it’s the right time to get him back in there, especially in a doubleheader.”

Heaney said Friday’s start is important.

“I want to prove I can get outs and do a good start,” Heaney said.

Heaney said he wants to get “bigger and stronger” and come back ready to compete for a rotation spot in 2015.

“With the exception of three or four guys, everybody knows that the last spot (in the rotation) is up for grabs,” Heaney said. “I think it will make our team stronger knowing that we have to go out there and earn that spot and not just have it handed to a guy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-82

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-3, 2.29 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 15-6, 2.55 ERA); Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney, 0-3, 5.33 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Hill, 0-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart makes the final start of his breakout 2014 season. Including his time with the Houston Astros, Cosart has already won 13 games (13-10, 3.70 ERA in 29 starts). With the Marlins, he has been even better in terms of a 2.29 ERA. Barring the unforeseen, Cosart has secured himself a spot in the top portion of the Marlins’ 2015 rotation.

--LHP Andrew Heaney, who went 0-3 with a 6.53 ERA in four starts earlier this season before being sent back to the minors, will get another chance in the rotation on Friday at the Washington Nationals. This will be Heaney’s first MLB start since he flunked his midseason trial. However, he has pitched well in two subsequent relief outings for the Marlins, allowing no runs in 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP Tom Koehler made his 32nd and final start of the season Thursday, allowing eight hits, one walk and four runs against the Phillies. He left the mound in the middle of the seventh trailing 4-2. But a four-run Marlins rally in the bottom of the seventh finally gave him his 10th win of the season -- on his seventh try. Koehler finished the year 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who began serving a three-game suspension Tuesday, is eligible to return Friday. He could be used in relief Friday as the Marlins play at the Nationals in a doubleheader that marks the start of a season-ending four-game series for Miami. DeSclafani was suspended by MLB for his hit-by-pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers’ CF Carlos Gomez. That pitch was viewed as retaliation for the hit-by-pitch on Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, a big blow that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our future is bright. We took a lot of positive steps this year. I think the expectations should be high next year, and I‘m looking forward to that.” -- Marlins 3B Casey McGehee after a win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (right ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 21. He sat out Sept. 23-25 and may be done for the season.

--RHP Bryan Morris (sore groin) last pitched Sept. 9. He was shut down for the season Sept. 19.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Brad Penny

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (suspended)

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

OF Reed Johnson