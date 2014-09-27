Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Marlins’ playoff hopes died earlier this month, but they have a goal in their sights with two games remaining.

Following a day-night doubleheader split with the Washington Nationals Friday, the Marlins (77-83) are tied for second place in the NL East with the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

That’s a big turnaround for a team that lost 100 games a year ago.

“It’s actually pretty exciting, thinking from where we were last year to this year,” manager Mike Redmond said. “To No. 1, be talking about a wild-card spot for as long as we were able to do it, late into September, and to now be playing for second place ... it’s a testament to the guys (in the locker room), they’ve given me everything they’ve had all year.”

After being shut out 4-0 Friday afternoon as Washington clinched homefield advantage through the NL playoffs, the Marlins erupted for a season-high 22 hits in a 15-7 win Friday night.

A pair of Marlins rookies, first baseman Justin Bour (26) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (23), combined for six hits, six runs and six RBIs.

“It’s exciting,” said rookie pitcher Andrew Heaney, who pitched four innings in a no-decision Friday night. “Obviously, I want to do well, but it’s exciting for me to see Bour and J.T. and guys like that I got to play with in the minor-league level succeed.”

Despite playing the last two-plus weeks of the season without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, they now have a chance to finish second behind the Nationals.

“It’d be nice to win a couple more and see if we can do it,” Redmond said.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-13, 4.44 ERA) at Washington (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 13-11, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani was activated after serving his three-game suspension for a hit-by-pitch of the Brewers’ Carlos Gomez on Tuesday at Marlins Park. He pitched one inning Friday night and allowed no runs on one hit.

--RHP Jarred Cosart gave up three runs (two earned) and a career-high eight walks as he was tagged with the loss in the first game Friday at Washington. The most walks he had allowed previously this year and his career high for walks in a game was six. He fell to 13-11 with a 2.39 ERA. “I didn’t have it,” he said of his last 2014 start. “I couldn’t find the plate. That is pretty much it. I‘m surprised it wasn’t 11-0 (with all of the walks).”

--1B Justin Bour, who grew up in Centreville, Va., played in his first two games at Nationals Park in Friday’s day-night doubleheader. He went to Westfield High in Northern Virginia and played in college at George Mason University before he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs. Bour made his MLB debut earlier this year and hit his first career homer in Miami against the Nationals earlier this month. Bour was 0-for-3 in the first game, but in the nightcap he went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs.

--2B Donovan Solano had all three hits for the Marlins in the first game Friday against starter Doug Fister. He tripled with two outs in the ninth but was stranded as Fister got the final out of the game. He added a pair of hits in the nightcap.

--LHP Andrew Heaney lasted just four innings in his fifth career start and first since July 5. The rookie is still looking for his first win. Heaney was pinch hit for with Miami leading 7-4 in the top of the fifth. Heaney allowed four runs on six hits on 72 pitches. “He gave us everything he had,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He got up to about 70 pitches. We didn’t want to push him much more than that.”

--C J.T. Realmuto, making just his third start since being recalled from Double-A Jacksonville and first in over a week, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in Miami’s 15-7 win Friday night at Washington. “Honestly, I didn’t have much of an approach,” the 23-year-old rookie said. “It’s been so long since I played, so I just tried to go out there and have fun, and it worked out for me. Getting to feed off these guys’ energy, the way they were swinging it tonight, really helped out.”

--RHP A.J. Ramos was credited with the win in Friday night’s 15-7 victory over the Washington Nationals. Starter Andrew Heaney left after four innings with the lead and Brad Penny followed him, but allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings. With Miami leading 10-7, Ramos came on to pitch a 1-2-3 eighth inning, including striking out PH Ryan Zimmerman, and improved to 7-0.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-13, 4.44 ERA) looks for his first win since Aug. 8 when he opposes the Nationals Saturday. Eovaldi pitched well enough to win last time out, allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings against the Nationals in Miami, but lost 2-1 to the guy he’ll be facing Saturday, Stephen Strasburg.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a great bounce back for us, no doubt. After getting completely shut down, it was nice to see us come back and put together a bunch of at-bats.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after Miami earned a doubleheader split with Washington with a 15-7 win in the nightcap.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (right ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 21. He sat out Sept. 23-26 and may be done for the season.

--RHP Bryan Morris (sore groin) last pitched Sept. 9. He was shut down for the season Sept. 19.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures, dental damage, facial stitches) was hurt Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face with a pitch. He was officially declared out for the season Sept. 17. He expects to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months. He may start playing catch Oct. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Brad Penny

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

INF Enrique Hernandez

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

OF Reed Johnson