Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Baseball’s regular season is 162 games long. As such, there’s no need to overreact to the Marlins’ 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday because there are still 161 games left.

Yes, the Marlins have invested much in this season, and the entire Marlins starting lineup is under team control through at least 2016.

And yes, the Marlins’ $68.8 million Opening Day payroll is the second largest in team history, trailing only the $101 million spent in 2012.

But the optimism Marlins felt Monday morning should remain unchanged. This is still a well-built team. Results will come.

Much of what happened to the Marlins on Monday was odd and unexpected -- a 16-minute rain delay in a stadium with a roof, the best basestealer in the major leagues (Dee Gordon) getting thrown out at second on one play and slipping and falling on another play that would have been a bunt hit had he kept his feet.

Further, the Marlins loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh and yet did not score.

But relax Marlins fans. Better days are on the immediate horizon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, (11-11, 2.78 ERA in 2014) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 5-5, 3.25 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos will start Tuesday’s game against Atlanta. This will be Latos’ debut with Miami, but he has plenty of experience and is 3-3 with a 3.28 ERA in his career against Atlanta. For his career overall, Latos is 60-45 with 3.34 ERA, but he was hurt most of last season and went just 5-5. He must prove he can stay healthy and regain his front-line-starter status.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who was a hard-luck 2-1 loser on Monday, became the first Venezuelan-born pitcher to start on Opening Day for the Marlins. But he is not the first Venezuelan-born pitcher to have that distinction in the majors. In fact, at least one pitcher from his country has had that honor every year since 2001. That includes Felix Hernandez, who has done it seven years in a row. On Monday, Alvarez allowed just two runs in seven innings. He also scored his team’s only run after leading the two-out rally with a double.

--RHP Jarred Cosart dealt with a lot in spring training, including an MLB probe into his alleged gambling activities and a blister that forced him to miss one start. But Cosart finished the spring strong, pitching six scoreless innings of one-hit ball against the Nationals in his final appearance of the exhibition season. One day later, MLB announced that Cosart had not bet on baseball and would not be suspended. He was fined, however, for gambling with a bookie on other sports.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton’s first game since signing his big contract and his first game since getting hit in the face with a pitch was not a success. Stanton went 1-for-4 and struck out in the ninth with his team trying to rally. By the way, despite signing an MLB-record 13-year, $325 million contract extension in the offseason, Stanton is not the highest paid Marlins player. Because the contract is back-loaded, there are actually six Marlins who are making more than Stanton’s 2015 salary of $6.5 million.

--RHP Aaron Crow, 28, is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery, a substantial blow to the Marlins, who had counted on him to pitch heavy innings out of the bullpen. Crow, who got hurt this spring, was an MLB All-Star as a rookie in 2011 with the Kansas City Royals. But his numbers have declined by a little each year since, and he was left off the Royals’ postseason roster last season. Now comes the injury, clearly the biggest setback in his once-promising career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what my reaction was. But, uh, that was a first.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, of the sudden shower that caused the domed-stadium rain delay Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and he is due to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP David Phelps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Don Kelly