Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

It’s still not time to panic -- that would be ridiculous after two games.

But there is disappointment in the Miami Marlins’ dugout and among their fans after two losses to the Atlanta Braves to start the season.

After so many well-received signings and trades in the offseason, this 0-2 start was not what the Marlins expected.

Right-hander Mat Latos’ awful start -- seven runs, all earned, in two-thirds of an inning -- raises eyebrows. The Braves pounded him in that inning -- three doubles and three singles. All those hits drove in runs as the Braves batted around and made solid contact.

Another concern is on offense, where Miami failed to score -- for the second straight game -- on a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity.

Miami will try to avoid a three-game sweep against the rebuilding Braves on Wednesday, and you better believe the Marlins -- and their short-on-patience fans -- will be on edge.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 10-9, 3.74 ERA in 2014) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 10-10, 3.81 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts Wednesday as he tries to keep Atlanta from sweeping his Marlins. Koehler is 0-2 with a 3.15 ERA in nine career outings against Atlanta, including six starts. But Koehler is coming off a career year in which he went 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA. That may not sound like a lot, but it lifted Koehler from a guy who was teetering between the minors and majors. Now he is a legit MLB starting pitcher.

--RHP Mat Latos, who made his debut with the Marlins on Tuesday vs. Atlanta, lasted just two-thirds of an inning as Miami’s starter, allowing six hits, two walks, one wild pitch and seven runs, all earned. His ERA is 94.50. Of the two outs Latos recorded, one was on a sacrifice bunt.

--INF/OF Donovan Solano, who made the Marlins as a utility man -- playing second base, third base, shortstop and left field -- came up big in the fifth inning on Tuesday. He hit an RBI triple to right-center, sparking a two-run rally. Solano, 27, was in this same role last year, is now solidly entrenched as a key member of the Miami bench.

--1B Michael Morse went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Tuesday and is batting .125 in two games. He did hit a deep fly that was caught near the warning track in center field. Morse, though, is a proven hitter whose main problem over the years has been injuries. This year, he will get time to rest -- the Marlins have made that clear. Morse could have a big year in the middle of the Marlins’ lineup -- if he stays healthy.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mat just didn’t have it. He was up in the zone. He left quite a few balls up. I don’t know what else to say.” -- Manager Mike Redmond on RHP Mat Latos, who made his debut with the Marlins on Tuesday vs. Atlanta, lasted just two-thirds of an inning as Miami’s starter, allowing six hits, two walks, one wild pitch and seven runs, all earned.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and he is due to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP David Phelps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Don Kelly