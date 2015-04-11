Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins gave up three bases-loaded walks, a three-run double and an RBI single to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

And that was all in the seventh inning.

Marlins closer Steve Cishek also blew a save chance in the ninth.

You can be sure Marlins manager Mike Redmond is not pleased with his usually reliable bullpen.

But, on a positive note for the Marlins, they rallied for their first win of the season, and their offense broke out of a slump that had seen them score a combined total of just three runs in the first three games, all losses.

During their ill-fated series against the Atlanta Braves, the Marlins never homered and never led. They were swept at home to start a season for just the second time in franchise history.

A win -- any win -- is better than that, and the Marlins on Friday also saw some signs of life for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who both got their first hits of the season.

Hechavarria had an RBI double in the fourth inning. Saltalamacchia also had a double and came around to score.

In addition, first baseman Michael Morse, who entered the game with no RBIs and just a .250 batting average, had a pair of run-scoring singles.

And right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who entered the game hitting just .125 with no RBIs, stroked a two-run double. He finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Stanton had 37 homers and 105 RBIs last season before signing his huge $325 million contract extension. Getting his bat going is vital to the Marlins’ playoff hopes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 0-1, 4.76 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 13-11, 3.69 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart will make his first start of the season on Saturday against Tampa Bay. He dealt with a lot in spring training, including an MLB probe into his alleged gambling activities and a blister that forced him to miss one start. But Cosart finished the spring strong, pitching six scoreless innings of one-hit ball against the Nationals in his final appearance of the exhibition season. One day later, MLB announced that Cosart had not bet on baseball and would not be suspended. He was fined, however, for gambling with a bookie on other sports. “I kind of feel like a new person,” Cosart said on Friday when asked about the investigation being behind him.

--RHP Dan Haren made his Marlins debut on Friday, and he got a no-decision. Haren entered Friday with a 7-4 record and a 3.01 ERA in his career vs. Tampa Bay, and he was again effective against the Rays. On Friday, Haren allowed four hits, no walks and one run in six innings.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who had failed to get a hit in his first three starts this season, finally came through Friday, getting an RBI double during the Marlins’ six-run fourth inning. It was his only hit of the night, but the Marlins are hoping it is the start of something good for their shortstop.

--1B Michael Morse, the Marlins’ clean-up hitter, entered Friday with no RBIs and just a .250 batting average. But he busted out early Friday with a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the first inning. Morse added an RBI single in the fourth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if it was Zombie Night or whatever. We have a very solid bullpen, but we struggled as a group tonight. It’s a fluke in my opinion.” -- Marlins closer Steve Cishek, who blew the save chance in the ninth before his team rebounded to beat Tampa Bay on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and he is due to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP David Phelps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Don Kelly