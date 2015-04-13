Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- For the fifth time this week, repeat after me: It’s much too early for the Miami Marlins (1-5) to panic.

To panic now would be akin to an NFL fan getting hysterical because his or her favorite team falls behind in the second quarter of the first game of the season.

Because, in essence, when you compare a 162-game MLB schedule to a 16-game NFL slate, that’s how much of the season we have left.

Even so, this was a disastrous way for the Marlins to start the season, especially with all six games at home.

In addition to the defeats, the Marlins were forced to bench center fielder Marcell Ozuna when he showed up late for Sunday’s game. Then the Marlins lost two backup players, catcher Jeff Mathis and utility man Don Kelly, to broken fingers. They are headed to the disabled list.

Now the Marlins will go on the road to see if they can pick up some momentum over the next nine games -- three each against division rivals Atlanta, New York and Philadelphia.

We will know a lot more about the Marlins by the time they return home April 24.

One of the biggest things to look for during the upcoming road trip will be the performances of right-hander Mat Latos, who makes his second start as a Marlin on Monday in Atlanta.

Latos (94.50 ERA) was brutal in his debut. But he is a veteran MLB pitcher with a successful track record. If he can return to form and get the Marlins a win on Monday, Miami fans will breathe a huge sigh of relief.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 0-1, 94.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos has to expect that things will get better. With a 94.50 ERA after making his Marlins’ debut last week, things could hardly get worse. At least Latos gets a chance to avenge his loss by potentially beating the Atlanta Braves, the team that left him “embarrassed” after last week’s loss in which he allowed seven runs -- all earned -- in two-thirds of an inning. In nine career games against Atlanta, Latos is 3-4 with a 4.56 ERA.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) took the loss on Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing seven hits, one walk and four runs in five innings. Alvarez was doing fine -- just one run allowed -- until he got beat by Rays left fielder David DeJesus on an 0-2 pitch for a three-run homer. Alvarez’s best moment on Sunday came in the fourth inning after he had allowed single and a double, putting runners on second and third with no outs in a 1-0 game. Alvarez got the next two batters to hit slow rollers around the mound area, and he showed his athleticism by quickly getting to those balls to throw both batters out. Overall, it was not a good day for Alvarez, but it might have turned out much better had he made a better 0-2 pitch to DeJesus.

--INF/OF Don Kelly, 35, made his first start as a Marlins player on Sunday. Kelly, however, left the game in the third inning due to a fracture on the fourth finger of his right hand and was replaced by INF Donovan Solano. Coming out of spring training, Kelly made the Marlins’ team in a bit of a surprise as the 25th man. One of his attributes is his versatility. He is the only active player in the majors who has played all nine positions. But Kelly, who was hurt while fielding a ground ball, is now headed to the disabled list.

--INF Jordany Valdespin could be in line for a call-up from Triple-A after INF/OF Don Kelly’s finger injury. Coming out of spring training, Valdespin lost out on his effort to make the Marlins as a utility infielder who can also play the outfield, pinch-run and pinch-hit. Valdespin had a terrific spring, hitting .378 with a team-high four triples. He is a lefty hitter with speed and some pop in his bat.

--C Jeff Mathis left Sunday’s game due to a fracture of the fourth finger on his right hand and will be put on the disabled list. Mathis, the Marlins’ backup, is not regarded as a good MLB hitter but is instead known for his defense. The Marlins are expected to call up highly regarded rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto.

--C J.T. Realmuto, the Marlins’ top hitting prospect, is waiting his turn at Triple-A New Orleans and could get a call now that Marlins backup catcher Jeff Mathis is headed to the disabled list. Playing his second straight year for Double-A Jacksonville, Realmuto set several career highs, including batting average (.299), on-base percentage (.369), slugging (.461), doubles (25), triples (6), steals (18) and RBIs (62). That earned him the Marlins’ Minor League Player of the Year award.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t play well all week. And today, (we suffered) a couple of big blows, injury-wise.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond after a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured finger on right hand) was hurt while fielding a ground ball and is now headed to the disabled list.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured finger on right hand) will be put on the disabled list.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and he is due to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP David Phelps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Don Kelly