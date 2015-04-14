Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- A lack of offense is becoming a point of frustration for the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins have lost six of their first seven games, largely because of an anemic offense. Miami is hitting only .211 as a team and has scored just 20 runs, an average of 2.8 per game.

“It’s just one of those things where we’re going through a funk as a team and we’ve got to dig deep and figure out a way to sustain a rally,” manager Mike Redmond said.

The frustration starts with high-priced right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who is batting .130 and has yet to hit a home run. First baseman Michael Morse (.222, no homers), catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (.118) and third baseman Martin Pardo (.250) also are struggling to get on base and drive runners home.

“It’s not because of lack of effort or work,” Redmond said. “These guys are working hard and putting in the time. Right now, it’s just one of those things where we’ve got to figure out a way to get guys on base and get some big hits.”

On Monday night, the Marlins left seven runners on base and were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position during a 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

“Probably if anything, guys are trying too hard, and that happens when teams struggle,” Redmond said.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 0-1, 3.00 ERA) at Braves (RHP Trevor Cahill, 3-12, 5.61 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler (0-1, 3.00 ERA) is still looking for his first win against Atlanta. Koehler lost his first start of the season to the Braves, despite allowing only two runs over six innings in his only appearance against them. Koehler is 0-3 with a 3.13 ERA against Atlanta over his career with 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 46 innings.

--RHP Mat Latos (0-2) was better than his first start, when he allowed seven runs without getting out of the first inning, but he was not sharp Monday against Atlanta. Latos lasted only four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. He was able to lower his ERA from 94.50 to 17.36.

--C J.T. Realmuto was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans when the team placed C Jeff Mathis on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured finger. Realmuto, a third-round draft pick in 2010, hit .241 with nine RBIs in 11 games for the Marlins in 2014. He batted .299 with eight homers and 62 RBIs for Double-A Jacksonville last year and was 5-for-13 (.385) in his first three games with Triple-A New Orleans this season.

--C Jeff Mathis went on the 15-day disabled list due to a fracture of his right ring finger. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He was 0-for-5 through three games this season.

--RHP Carter Capps was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans when the team placed RHP Henderson Alvarez on the 15-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation. Capps is expected to pitch out of the bullpen, with LHP Brad Hand moving into the rotation. In 2014, Capps was 0-0 with a 3.98 for the Marlins, with 25 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. In two games at New Orleans this season, he was 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA, having allowed two runs in one inning. Capps pitched a scoreless inning for Miami on Monday.

--INF Reid Brignac had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans. The seven-year veteran, who can play second base, shortstop and third base, spent 2014 with Philadelphia and hit .222 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 37 games. He was 2-for-10 in three games with New Orleans.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation. In his first two starts this season, Alvarez was 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA. He struck out five and walked one in 12 innings, with the opposition hitting .277 against him. It marks the third time that Alvarez has gone on the DL.

--RHP Jose Urena was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans as a temporary replacement for RHP David Phelps, who is away on paternity leave. Urena, considered one of the franchise’s top prospects, was 13-8 with a 3.33 ERA for Double-A Jacksonville in 2014. Urena won his first start at New Orleans, allowing one run in six innings with five strikeouts.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He was 0-for-1 in two games for Miami this season.

--RHP David Phelps was placed on paternity leave by the Marlins on Monday. Through two appearances this season, he has allowed four runs in a total of one inning.

--RHP Aaron Crow was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 12, opening a spot on the Marlins’ 40-man roster for INF Reid Brignac. Crow underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to swing the bat better. We got most of our action late in the game. There were definitely opportunities there for us early in the game to get something going. We just haven’t been able to do it.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins’ 3-2 loss to the Braves on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP David Phelps (paternity leave)

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Jose Urena

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki