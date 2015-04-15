Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Carter Capps’ delivery, in which he hops off the pitching rubber toward the batter, isn’t new for him. It also was reaffirmed as legal, although the Miami Marlins reliever is seemingly barely more than 55 feet from the plate when he delivers the pitch.

Capps, who pitched a perfect inning against the Atlanta Braves on Monday after being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, is drawing a lot of attention, although he isn’t all that different from St. Louis Cardinals veteran Jordan Walden.

Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton, on the Atlanta radio team, watched Walden while the reliever was with the Braves the past two years, but he questioned during Monday’s broadcast if Capps was going too far toward the batter and pitching illegally.

A Triple-A umpire thought so too last week and hit Capps with automatic balls after his first two pitches were deemed against the rules.

Capps left that game after walking the batter intentionally rather than risk injury by trying to change his delivery. The Marlins contacted Major League Baseball seeking clarification on what Capps, who previously appeared in 88 big league games with the Seattle Mariners and Miami, was doing wrong.

“They just said they wanted me to make sure I dragged my foot and not get too elevated ... make sure it’s more on a lateral plane,” said Capps, who did not pitch Tuesday in the Marlins’ 8-2 win over the Braves. “As long as I do that, they have no problem with it. But it was very strange.”

Just like Capps’ delivery.

“It doesn’t look pretty, obviously,” the right-hander said. “But that’s the first time anybody had a blatant problem with it. They didn’t want me to get too much elevation. They understand I‘m going to come off the rubber, but they wanted me to drag my toe a little bit more. I‘m going to try to do that.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 0-0, 1.50 ERA) at Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren faces the Braves on Wednesday in the series finale at Atlanta after allowing just one run over six innings against Tampa Bay in his first start for the Marlins. He allowed four hits, including a homer, walked none and struck out two. Haren has quality starts in his past three outings against the Braves while pitching for the Nationals and Dodgers, allowing just three earned runs over 20 innings. He is 6-2 lifetime versus the Braves.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton snapped an 0-for-12 slump by going 3-for-3 with two walks while driving in four runs as the Marlins beat the Braves 8-2 Tuesday. He also scored twice. Stanton doubled home two insurance runs in the eighth inning against LHP Andrew McKirahan not wearing the protective facemask on his batting helmet after being beaned last season. Stanton said he will continue to wear the mask “for the most part” against righties.

--LF Christian Yelich, who landed hard after a circus catch Monday, was scratched from the lineup Tuesday because of a tight back. He could miss a few days. “I think it’s something that has kind of been lingering for a day or so,” manager Mike Redmond said. “That play probably didn’t help it.” Yelich is hitting .259 with a .355 on-base percentage and four RBIs. “Right now, we’re just treating it as a day-to-day thing,” Redmond said.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki, who subbed for CF Marcell Ozuna on Sunday, got his second start of the season Tuesday as a replacement for LF Christian Yelich. He went 1-for-4 and scored two runs, making him 2-for-8 on the season. “We weren’t sure how it was going to happen, where we would get him into games,” manager Mike Redmond said. “As you see, there have been places where we can plug him in. What he brings to our ballclub is huge.”

--RHP David Phelps will come off the paternity list and start for the Marlins against the Mets in New York on Friday. He is joining the rotation as a replacement for RHP Henderson Alvarez, placed on the disabled list Monday because of a tender elbow. Phelps has pitched twice in relief, allowing four runs in a total of one inning. Phelps returned home to Pittsburgh on Monday but missed the birth of son Jack by about a half-hour.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To come out early and score some runs, I think that was a big lift for us. It took some pressure off, no doubt. The guys were a lot more relaxed today and, like I said, that’s the key for us. ... We know we’re going to hit.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins’ 8-2 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (back tightness) did not play April 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brad Hand

RHP David Phelps (paternity leave)

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Jose Urena

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki