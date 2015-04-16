Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- With the middle of the order struggling, the Miami Marlins are getting production from guys at the bottom of the lineup.

On Wednesday it was catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria who did the damage. Realmuto, making his first start since being recalled from the minors, was 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Hechavarria was 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a home run and three RBIs.

“Hech is a big part of the lineup,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “For him to go out and have the kind of game he had today takes the pressure off the other guys. We can’t rely on Giancarlo (Stanton) and Michael Morse to carry us. Need some other guys to contribute.”

Since opening the season 1-for-22, Hechavarria is 7-for-11 in his last three games and improved his batting average to .242.

“He’s getting better,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s getting better on offense and defense. He’s dangerous at the plate.”

By getting on base, Hechavarria and Realmuto gave leadoff hitter Dee Gordon the chance to hit with runners on base. The second baseman responded with two hits and two RBIs and continued his hot start, upping his average to .378.

It helps offset the slow start by the middle of the order. Right fielder Stanton is hitting .200, first baseman Morse is hitting .265 and third baseman Martin Prado is batting .226.

”I‘m very happy with the way we’ve swung the bats the last couple of days,“ Redmond said. ”What I’ve said through this whole thing is for guys to relax. Now you see guys focused on having good at-bats and trying to square the ball up. It’s nice to come out to square a couple early.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 0-1, 1.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 1.50 ERA) will get his second start of the season. He allowed only one hit in six well pitched innings against Tampa Bay on April 11, a 2-0 loss. Cosart has made only one appearance against the Mets in his career and received no decision. He allowed five hits and struck out five in six innings against New York in 2014.

--RHP Dan Haren (1-0) started slowly and threw 28 pitches in the first inning Wednesday. But the veteran right-hander settled down and pitched seven innings and allowed three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Two of the hits allowed were solo home runs, and the Braves otherwise had only one runner reach second base.

--3B Martin Prado, a former Atlanta Brave, saw his eight-game hitting streak at Turner Field end with an 0-for-3 effort on Wednesday. Prado walked, but was erased in a double play, and was called out on strikes.

--2B Dee Gordon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Wednesday and has hit safely in his last eight games against the Braves. Gordon has hit safely in eight of nine games this season and has accounted for 13 of Miami’s 34 runs. He upped his batting average to .378.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, scored two runs, drove in three and hit his first home run of the season to celebrate his 26th birthday on Wednesday. Since opening the season 1-for-22, Hechavarria is 7-for-11 in his last three games and improved his batting average to .242.

--C J.T. Realmuto got his first start of the season since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs.

--RHP Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless inning on Wednesday. It was the first time in three appearances that he has not allowed a run. Cishek struck out one in the hitless frame and lowered his ERA to 19.29.

--RHP David Phelps was activated off the paternity list on Wednesday and will start for the Marlins against the Mets in New York on Friday.

--RHP Carter Capps was optioned to the New Orleans Zephyrs. He pitched one inning this season and did not give up any hits or runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m very happy with the way we’ve swung the bats the last couple of days.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins’ 6-2 win over the Braves on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (back tightness) did not play April 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brad Hand

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Jose Urena

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki