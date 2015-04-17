Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Do the Miami Marlins have a catcher controversy brewing?

Rookie J.T. Realmuto made his second straight start behind the plate Thursday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Marlins’ 7-5 loss to the New York Mets.

Judging by the pregame comments of manager Mike Redmond, Realmuto -- who made his major league debut Wednesday -- may be out there again Friday and perhaps for a couple days beyond that at the expense of veteran catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

The Marlins signed Saltalamacchia to a three-year, $21 million deal following the 2013 season, but he hit just .220 in 2014 and has two hits and 11 strikeouts in his first 22 at-bats this year.

“There’s no doubt Salty’s been grinding,” Redmond said. “The idea is to give him a couple of days just to kind of regroup and we’ll go from there.”

Of course, if it was just a matter of a couple days off, would Redmond feel the need to speak to Saltalamacchia about the matter in a conversation the manager described as “touchy?”

“It’s always a touchy situation anytime you have conversations with guys and you have to give them a break,” Redmond said. “We’re trying to win ballgames here, and if giving Salty a few extra days here or there helps him and helps us, then it will be worth it.”

The injury suffered by backup catcher Jeff Mathis -- he broke his right ring finger when he was hit by a foul tip on Sunday -- may have opened the door for Redmond to make the move.

Mathis is a 32-year-old who is a lifetime .195 hitter in the bigs, while the 24-year-old Realmuto, who was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans when Mathis went on the disabled list on Monday, has been one of the Marlins’ top prospects almost from the day he was drafted in 2010.

Redmond said it wouldn’t benefit the Marlins or Realmuto to promote him from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was playing every day, in order to place him on the bench.

“With young guys, you want to be careful to not sit them on the bench for an extended period of time,” Redmond said. “So we’ll try to get him in there as much as we can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 0-0, 36.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-0, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will hope his second career start against the New York Mets goes much better than his first. He takes the mound Friday night in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Phelps, who the Marlins acquired from the Yankees in December, gave up five runs (four earned) in just one-third of an inning in his lone appearance for the Yankees on May 29, 2013, when he took the loss as the Yankees fell 9-4 at Yankee Stadium. This will be Phelps’ first start for the Marlins. He made two relief appearances in the first week of the season and gave up four runs over an inning of work. Phelps was activated from the paternity list on Thursday following the birth of his third child.

--LF Christian Yelich returned to the Marlins’ lineup Thursday after missing two games with a tight back and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-5 loss to the Mets. Yelich is batting .258 with four RBIs and a stolen base this season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton became the Marlins’ all-time leading home run hitter Thursday, when he hit a two-run shot in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to the Mets. The homer was the first of the season for Stanton and the 155th of his career, which broke a tie with former Marlins second baseman Dan Uggla atop the franchise’s leader board. If all goes according to plan, Stanton will have the record for a very long time after signing a 13-year, $325 million contract extension last November that could keep him in a Marlins uniform until at least 2027. Stanton is hitting .242 with nine RBIs this season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return home from a 10-game road trip on Apr. 24. Alvarez was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, one day after he gave up four runs over five innings in taking the loss as the Marlins fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-5. The Marlins are hopeful Alvarez will be able to return when first eligible or shortly thereafter. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts this season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (broken right ring finger) will not need surgery to repair an injury he suffered Sunday. Kelly was hurt fielding a ground ball in the third inning of the Marlins’ 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He is hitless in his lone at-bat this season.

--C Jeff Mathis (broken right ring finger) will not need surgery to repair an injury he suffered Sunday. Mathis was hurt when he was hit by a foul tip in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He is hitless in five at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s all on me -- 3-0 lead early and I completely lost it. We had all the momentum and I let them back in the game.” -- Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart after a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (back tightness) returned to the lineup April 16 after sitting out the April 14 and April 15 games.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is scheduled to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return to Miami for a nine-game homestand that begins April 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly will not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is still uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis will not require surgery. The timetable for Mathis’ return is still uncertain, however.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki