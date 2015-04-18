Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Ichiro Suzuki, who has played the bulk of his career in right field (1,824 games), started in center in the Miami Marlins’ 4-1 loss to the Mets Friday at Citi Field. Last season, Suzuki made only two starts in center for the Yankees compared to 86 in right and six in left. He’s made just 15 starts in center over the last three years.

But Miami manager Mike Redmond said he has no problem putting him there this year on occasion.

”He can play everywhere,“ Redmond said before Friday’s game. ”(Christian) Yelich can play center too, but I like Yelich playing left.

”So, Ichiro could play center field. I know he can play anywhere. I don’t know how many games he’ll play in each position, but I feel comfortable with Ichiro playing anywhere.

“The luxury of having Suzuki is you can plug him in anywhere when guys need a day off. This was a good time to give (Marcell) Ozuna a day off. He’s been struggling.”

The 41-year-old Suzuki, who is no longer a top-of-the-order guy, went 1-for-4 in the sixth spot. Acquired as a free agent over the winter, Suzuki’s real value could be mentoring the younger Marlins hitters like Yelich and Dee Gordon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Matt Latos, 0-2, 17.36 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob DeGrom, 1-1, 1.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps lasted just 4 2/3 innings Friday. His second career start against the New York Mets wasn’t much better than his first when he lasted one-third of an inning, allowing four runs on May 29, 2013. The start was Phelps’ first for the Marlins. He made two relief appearances in the first week of the season and gave up four runs over an inning of work. Phelps was activated from the paternity list on Thursday following the birth of his third child.

--OF Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering solo home run to account for the Marlins lone run Friday. It was his fifth straight game against the Mets that he homered, going back to last season. That tied him with Ryan Howard of the Phillies (2006-07) and Hank Aaron of the Braves (1962-63). Stanton also struck out twice, giving him 12 in 37 at bats.

--3B Martin Prado was 2-for-4 Friday. He’s batting .413 (19-for-46) in his last 13 games at Citi Field, with three doubles, a triple two home runs and 10 RBIs.

--C J.T. Realmuto made his third start of the season on Friday, taking over for the struggling Jarrod Saltalamaccia, who is hitting .091. Realmuto went 1-for-3 with his second double of the season. Miami manager Mike Richmond, a former catcher, said he liked that Saltalamaccia was angry about sitting out. “I would hope he would be,” Richmond said. “We have to find a way to get him going.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Certainly with Colon pitching, we knew one run would not be enough. He mixed his pitches well, had command, didn’t allow a walk and had great defense behind him.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on his team’s 4-1 loss on Friday to the Mets and Bartolo Colon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (back tightness) returned to the lineup April 16 after sitting out the April 14 and April 15 games.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is scheduled to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return to Miami for a nine-game homestand that begins April 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly will not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is still uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis will not require surgery. The timetable for Mathis’ return is still uncertain, however.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki