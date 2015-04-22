Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The seat grows ever hotter for Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond, who saw his team fall to 3-11 with a 7-3 loss Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

It was the fifth straight defeat for the Marlins, who entered the season with high hopes. But ace pitcher Jose Fernandez has yet to pitch after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, and the offense is only beginning to come around.

A report Sunday indicated Redmond’s job was in jeopardy, and according to MLB.com, he met before Tuesday’s game with owner Jeffrey Loria and general manager Dan Jennings.

“I‘m not interested in any palace intrigue -- period,” Loria told MLB.com. “It doesn’t have anything to do with anything.”

The Marlins then moved to a 3-2 lead before starting pitcher Dan Haren surrendered a go-ahead two-run homer to Ryan Howard in the sixth. Philadelphia tacked on three runs in the seventh against reliever Mike Dunn; Miami’s bullpen has now yielded 29 runs, most in the National League.

“It’s been tough,” Redmond said. “Any time you lose a lead late, it takes the wind out of your sails.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-11

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart 0-1, 6.75 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 0-2, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart took a no-decision in his last start, against the Mets, allowing five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He is winless over his last six starts, dating back to a victory over Atlanta last Sept. 5. He has never faced the Phillies.

--RHP Dan Haren allowed four runs in six innings, on two-run homers by Philadelphia’s Freddy Galvis and Ryan Howard, in losing to the Phillies on Tuesday night. Haren (1-1), who yielded four hits while striking out seven and walking three, is the only Marlins starter to go more than 5 1/3 innings over the last nine games, having done it twice. He is 1-6 in 11 career starts against the Phillies. “I made a couple mistakes,” he said, “and the few I made I didn’t get away with, that’s for sure.”

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season Tuesday night against Philadelphia, a 449-foot solo shot into the Marlins’ center-field bullpen in the fourth inning. He is batting .346 with six homers in his last 13 games in Citizens Bank Park.

--LF Ichiro Suzuki, a last-minute replacement for Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, went 2-for-4 in his first game in Citizens Bank Park. It was also the first multi-hit game of the season for the 41-year-old Suzuki, who has hit safely in nine straight games against Philadelphia.

--RHP Jose Urena was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans before Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia. He was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two games with the Marlins.

--RHP Nick Masset had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. Masset was 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and had converted two of three save opportunities in the minors. He is pitching for his fifth different major league team, having gone 18-14 with a 4.02 ERA while appearing for Texas, Cincinnati, Colorado and the White Sox since 2006. He worked a perfect inning in relief Tuesday.

--OF Christian Yelich was a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup with lower-back tightness. Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after the game that Yelich is day to day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m happy with the way we’ve swung the bats. We didn’t get a key hit to extend the lead. We’ve played in some tight games. But we had a lead and we couldn’t hold it.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond after a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) was a late scratch April 21. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is scheduled to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return to Miami for a nine-game homestand that begins April 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly will not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is still uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis will not require surgery. The timetable for Mathis’ return is still uncertain, however.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki