Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Third baseman Cody Asche met the 95 mph fastball from Miami Marlins right-hander Jarred Cosart squarely, lining it into the seats in right field for a solo homer to lead off the second inning Wednesday night.

Then, Cosart dialed it up a notch against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He would retire the next 14 hitters and emerge with a 6-1 victory, his first of the season.

“That was a different guy after he gave up the home run,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “He was more like on a mission to put up some zeroes, and he was able to do that.”

Cosart (1-1), facing the team that drafted him in 2008 for the first time, allowed four hits in six innings, while striking out four. He didn’t walk a batter, in helping the Marlins snap a five-game losing streak.

“We’re battling right now as a team,” he said, “and I have to do my part.”

He effectively mixed a change-up and curveball with his mid-90s fastball, and earned a victory that was important for him, as well as the team.

“The team that drafted you is pretty special,” Cosart said. “They gave me my first opportunity. I have no disrespect for any of them, but it’s fun. ... It might be a little bit more special to get a win against the team that drafted you.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps 0-0, 7.94 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Dustin McGowan 1-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps, Thursday’s starter, lasted 4 2/3 innings while making his first start of the season April 17 against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit. He struck out two and walked three, and was not involved in the decision. He has never faced the Phillies.

--RHP Jarred Cosart allowed just one run over six innings Wednesday night against the Phillies, that on a leadoff homer in the second by Cody Asche, to earn his first victory of the season and end a six-start winless streak dating back to a victory over Atlanta last Sept. 5. Cosart retired 14 straight between the second and sixth, and with the go-ahead run at third and two outs in the sixth struck out Chase Utley. “That was a different guy after he gave up the home run,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He was more like on a mission to put up some zeroes, and he was able to do that.”

--CF Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 Wednesday night against the Phillies and has hit safely in four straight games (.467). He also has an 11-game hitting streak against the Phillies (.333).

--LF Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks while filling in for the injured Christian Yelich on Wednesday night against Philadelphia, the second straight night he was asked to fill that void. He has reached five times in those two games, including three hits, and has a 10-game hitting streak against the Phillies (.409).

--RHP Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out Wednesday’s victory over the Phillies, a game in which the Marlins’ beleaguered bullpen loomed large. The Miami relievers entered the game having surrendered a major league-worst 29 runs, and are the only team without a save. But A.J. Ramos struck out all three hitters he faced in the seventh, Bryan Morris worked around a leadoff single to blank Philadelphia in the eighth and Cishek finished it off.

--LHP Matt Tracy was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees from Miami on Wednesday. The Yankees then optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Tracy, 26, had been called up by New York two weeks ago and gave up three runs in a two-inning appearance April 11 against Boston. He was designated for assignment the next day and the Marlins claimed him. He didn’t pitch for Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now, we’ll take anything. We’re trying to scratch out wins any way we can. It worked out for us today.” -- Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart, after earning the win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) was a late scratch April 21 and did not play April 22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is scheduled to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return to Miami for a nine-game homestand that begins April 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly will not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is still uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis will not require surgery. The timetable for Mathis’ return is still uncertain, however.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

3B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki