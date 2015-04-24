Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Adeiny Hechavarria got off to a brutally slow start to the season.

After batting .276/.308/.356 in his second full major league season last year, the Miami Marlins shortstop was hitting just .045/.087/.091 through the first six games of the 2015 season, with one hit in his first 22 at-bats. However, Marlins skipper Mike Redmond stuck with him, and the patience paid off.

A 4-for-4 outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon lifted Hechavarria’s line to .311/.338/.410 for the season, with one home run and 10 RBIs. Since that ugly first six games, Hechavarria is batting .461 (18-of-39) with hits in all but one game. He has six multi-hit games over that span.

“The guy hit last year, he improved, and we all knew he was going to hit, just got to let him work through it,” Redmond said. “We’ve got to get these guys going, and I think the more they play, the better they’re getting, and I think you saw that today.”

The Marlins as a whole haven’t been terrible on offense this season. Their .250 average ranks fifth best in the National League after they picked up 12 hits in the win over the Phillies, and their 68 runs rank fourth overall.

The real struggle is on the mound, where the Marlins’ 4.73 ERA is second worst in the National League -- and Miami is the only team in the majors yet to record a save.

The Marlins showed Thursday what can happen when all the factors come together, with David Phelps going seven shutout innings in a 9-1 win that ended Miami’s five-game skid.

“The key is our pitching, and when we’re able to get deeper into games, it takes pressure off everybody,” Redmond said. “It takes pressure off the offense, it takes pressure off the bullpen.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-2, 6.14 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 0-3, 10.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps had a very solid outing against the Phillies on Thursday afternoon, picking up the win in a 9-1 victory by throwing seven scoreless innings. His ERA dropped to 3.55 as he struck out five and walked two. It was the first time in his career that he went seven innings without allowing a run; his previous best was 6 2/3 scoreless against the Athletics while pitching for the Yankees last June.

--RHP Mat Latos gets the ball Friday night as he looks to pick up his first win of the season. Latos (0-3, 10.24 ERA) got slammed in his first start, giving up seven runs in just two-thirds of an inning against the Braves on April 2, but he was better in each of his two appearances since. His last time out, he gave up two runs in five innings during a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on April 18.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria upped his average to .311 with a 4-for-4 performance against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Cuban infielder is batting .461 (18-of-39) over his past 10 games, with multi-hit outings in six of those appearances, after starting off the season 1-for-22. “The guy hit last year, he improved, and we all knew he was going to hit, just got to let him work through it,” Miami skipper Mike Redmond said.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton smoked his fourth home run of the season during the 9-1 win over Philadelphia, sending a hard-hit line drive right through the blustery winds at Citizens Bank Park and into the left field bleachers. That was the only hit in five at-bats for Stanton, who is batting .241 with 14 RBIs through the first 16 games of the year.

--LF Ichiro Suzuki continued a personal 11-game hitting streak against Philadelphia with a seventh-inning single Thursday afternoon. Suzuki, in his first year with the Marlins, began the streak on June 4, 2003, when he was with Seattle. He is 19-for-49 (.388) vs. the Phillies during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to put the early couple outings behind me and get rolling again, I‘m just trying to get back to what I was doing in spring and just keep going with it.” -- RHP David Phelps, who fired seven shutout innings Thursday in the Marlins’ 9-1 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) did not play April 21-23. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is scheduled to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return to Miami for a nine-game homestand that begins April 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly will not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is still uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis will not require surgery. The timetable for Mathis’ return is still uncertain, however.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki