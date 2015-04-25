Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight win.

But nobody on the Marlins had a better day than pitcher Jose Fernandez -- who didn’t even play.

That’s because Fernandez, a native of Santa Clara, Cuba, became a U.S. citizen on Friday morning, serving as the keynote speaker during an hour-long ceremony in which a total of 141 South Florida residents were naturalized.

Fernandez, 22, defected from Cuba and its communist system in 2008, settling in Tampa, Fla.

”This is a dream that I’ve had since I was little, and actually achieving it is really amazing,“ Fernandez said. ”Having my family here and so much support from this amazing country, it’s really fantastic.

“This is one of my important accomplishments. I‘m an American citizen now -- I‘m one of them. I consider myself now to be free.”

In a nice gesture, Fernandez gave away two tickets to Friday night’s game to each of the 140 other new citizens.

He seemed very genuinely touched to be an American -- at least judging by how many times he used the word “amazing”.

“That’s the reason I came to this amazing country and these amazing great people that we have here ... everybody here,” he said. “It’s freedom, you know?”

Fernandez was a 2011 first-round pick -- 14th overall by the Marlins -- out of Tampa’s Alonso High School.

He was the National League Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2013 but is currently on the disabled list after missing most of the 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery.

On Friday, Fernandez took the Oath of Allegiance among family and friends, making him an official U.S. citizen.

The new citizens sworn in Friday represented 22 different countries, from Argentina to Venezuela.

All of them heard a pair of taped presentations -- from President Obama and also from former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who was born in Czechoslovakia and became a U.S. citizen in 1957.

After the swearing-in ceremony was over, Fernandez -- who said he was nervous -- took to the podium for his speech.

”Today is not really about I can throw 100 miles or I could be really good,“ Fernandez said. ”Today is really important because all of us are the same today. We just became citizens.

”I’ve accomplished a couple of things in my life like probably you guys have, too, and I think, in my book, this is a huge one. ... Everybody here probably had to make a tough decision to come (to the U.S.), right?

“I thank this amazing country for giving me the opportunity to go to school here and learn the language and pitch in the major leagues. It’s an honor to be a part of this country, and I respect it so much.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-11

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-1, 4.50 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 1-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler, who starts against the Nationals on Saturday, is off to a poor start. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. But maybe he can start to turn his season against Washington. In three career starts against the Nationals, Koehler has a 2.50 ERA.

--LF Christian Yelich (back injury) was placed on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. Yelich is slumping with a .200 batting average and .265 on-base percentage. His slugging number is just .222. The Marlins are hoping that he can get his back healthy and that Yelich can return to the dynamic hitting he has always been through his time in the minors and last year with the big club, when he also won a Gold Glove.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on paternity leave, where he is expected to remain for two or three days. Perhaps “Salty” can clear his head while he is away because he is in a gruesome slump, batting .069 with 12 strikeouts in 29 at-bats. His on-base percentage is .182 and his slugging number is .297. He has, for now at least, lost his starting job to rookie J.T. Realmuto.

--1B Justin Bour was called up from Triple A after LF Christian Yelich was put on the disabled list. He did not get into Friday’s game, but he gives the Marlins a lefty bat off the bench with a good deal of pop.

--C Jhonatan Solano was called up from Triple A New Orleans to replace C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was placed on paternity leave. Solano and his brother, infielder Donovan Solano, are the first brothers to appear simultaneously on a Marlins 25-man roster. Jhonatan Solano is, in essence, the Marlins’ fourth-string catcher. Saltalamacchia has been the starter, and Jeff Mathis (broken right hand) was his backup. J.T. Realmuto was called up from the minors and is now starting, with Solano as his current backup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good defense, close games, we’re going to have a lot of those. When I got up to bat, the only thing I was thinking was that I wanted to step up for my teammates.” -- Marlins 3B Martin Prado after a win over Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He is expected to return in June.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is scheduled to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return to Miami for a nine-game homestand that begins April 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly will not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is still uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis will not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jarrod Saltalamacchia (paternity leave)

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton