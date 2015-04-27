Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Just five days ago, media reports were circulating that Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond might be fired.

Former Mets second baseman Wally Backman, the manager of the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, was a possible replacement, according to rumors.

The Marlins, 3-11 at the time, had lost five games in a row, including a four-game sweep by the Mets in New York and one game to the last-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Oh my, how things changed since then. The Marlins won five games in a row, and they get a chance for some revenge against the red-hot Mets, who will enter Miami on Monday as the division leaders in the NL East.

The key difference for Miami?

The pitching is greatly improved, as the Marlins allowed a total of just six runs in the five games. It started with Jarred Cosart’s start in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, and he will be the Marlins’ man on the mound to start the Mets series.

In addition to the improved work from the pitchers, Miami’s offense is starting to heat up.

The Marlins are averaging 6.4 runs during their winning streak, and among their hottest hitters is shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who has two consecutive three-RBI games, both from the No. 8 hole. He has a nine-game hitting streak and is batting .333.

Leadoff batter Dee Gordon is hitting .390, leading the league in hits. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is universally feared in the No. 3 hole, and the Marlins are getting solid contributions from third baseman Martin Prado, center fielder Marcell Ozuna, catcher J.T. Realmuto and left fielder Ichiro Suzuki.

Realmuto seems to have beaten out struggling Jarrod Saltalamacchia for the catching job. “Salty” is on paternity leave at the moment, but, even when he gets back, the job belongs to Realmuto, at least for the moment.

With left fielder Christian Yelich out due to a back injury, Suzuki is showing he still has some game left, even at his advanced age. The 41-year-old veteran is hitting .304.

Now comes a big test with the Mets coming to town.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-1, 5.60 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-1, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart gets the start Monday against the New York Mets. Cosart has not had success against the Mets in two career starts, posting a 5.56 ERA. He gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings against New York on April 16, but he will get an opportunity to turn things around against the first-place club.

--RHP Dan Haren beat the Nationals on Sunday, but he was inefficient. Haren (2-1) allowed three hits, three walks and two runs in just five innings.

--2B Dee Gordon, who leads the National League in hits, went 4-for-5 Sunday and is now hitting .390. Gordon, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, has been a steal except for his poor success rate on ... steals. Gordon has blazing speed and has eight steals this season. However, he has been caught six times, including once Sunday. Last season, Gordon stole 64 bases and was caught 19 times for a 77 percent success rate. This season, his success rate is just 57.1 percent.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who is on the 15-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation, played catch for the first time Sunday and is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. He is expected to return to the team in early May.

--RHP Jose Fernandez will throw 15 pitches Thursday, the first time he has faced live hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. The team has not given a timetable for his return, but it has been estimated by various sources that he could be back by June or July.

--LHP Grant Dayton, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. Dayton, 27, has no decisions and a 4.05 ERA in five appearances for New Orleans this year. He has no major league experience.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I never once panicked or wavered from our lineup or our guys. I believe in them, and they believe in themselves.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after Miami beat the Nationals 6-2 Sunday for its fifth consecutive win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He will throw 15 pitches April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He might be able to return in early May.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jarrod Saltalamacchia (paternity leave)

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton