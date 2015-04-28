Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins gave up on catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia on Monday, making him their $21 million mistake.

When the Marlins signed him to a three-year contract prior to the 2014 season, it was universally praised as a good move.

He was coming off a season in which he hit a career-high 40 doubles and posted a career-best .804 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with the Boston Red Sox.

Saltalamacchia was 28 years old -- a switch hitter with pop who belted 55 homers in his last three years with Boston.

And he was coming home to South Florida, where he played his high school ball at West Palm Beach’s Royal Palm Beach High.

It seemed like a dream marriage -- but the honeymoon did not last long.

The Marlins designated him for assignment Monday -- just nine games into his second season with the team.

“Salty” just returned to the team after taking a paternity leave, and his 30th birthday is coming up Saturday. However, there is no time in big league baseball to be influenced by such personal milestones.

This is business, and the Marlins, who will pay him every penny of the $14 million still left on his contract, prefer him off the team. They will, in essence, pay him not to play.

Given that, it is fair to ask why the Marlins couldn’t have kept him around as a backup catcher. Miami’s usual backup catcher, Jeff Mathis, is out several weeks due to a broken hand. However, the Marlins likely were worried about Salty’s attitude if relegated to backup duty.

Team insiders say that getting rid of Salty is the right move because he was so awful -- just a .681 OPS last season and an abysmal .389 OPS this month.

He struck out a career-high 143 times last season and hit just .220. This year, he was hitting .069 with 12 strikeouts in 29 at-bats.

And as bad as he was offensively, he may have been even worse as a fielder, committing a career-high 15 errors last season while allowing six passed balls.

Perhaps the Marlins in 2014 should have been more wary of signing a player whose offensive numbers were likely spiked by playing in a hitter’s stadium such as Fenway Park.

Regardless, what happens now is fairly clear:

Rookie J.T. Realmuto, who is showing potential with his all-around game, especially his plus speed in relation to most catchers, is the starter going forward.

Jhonatan Solano is the backup until Mathis returns.

And Salty likely clears waivers until some team picks him up on the cheap -- the Marlins still would be responsible for his contract at that point. Bottom line: Saltalamacchia will get his money, and the Marlins will put their faith in Realmuto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 0-1, 4.15 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 1-0, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will start against the Mets on Tuesday. Phelps, 28, has a 4.18 career ERA, including 3.55 this season. Acquired from the Yankees in the offseason, Phelps made his first two appearances this season in long relief. However, after RHP Henderson Alvarez got hurt, Phelps moved into the rotation. Tuesday will mark his third start of the season.

--RHP Jarred Cosart got a no-decision against the Mets on Monday despite pitching eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits (both singles) and three walks. Cosart lowered his ERA to 2.49, making him the most effective Marlins starter at the moment.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract prior to the 2014 season, was designated for assignment after producing just a .681 OPS last season and a .389 OPS this month. It is highly unlikely any team will pick up that contract, meaning “Salty” will get all the money left on the deal and become a free agent once he clears waivers.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria was named NL Player of the Week for the first time in his career, earning the honor after hitting .500 with 10 RBIs. However, Mets pitching cooled him on Monday as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Still, the Marlins are thrilled with “Hech,” who is hitting .320.

--RHP Steve Cishek (0-1) had a career-high 39 saves last season but is still trying to get untracked this year. He took the loss Monday against the Mets, blowing a 1-0 lead in the ninth by allowing a three-run homer to 2B Daniel Murphy -- not exactly a power hitter. The Marlins were the last team in the majors without a save until Cishek got one on Friday. Cishek has a 2.78 career ERA. This year, however, he has made just seven appearances and has a bloated 11.37 ERA. It is fairly obvious that Cishek’s numbers will be vastly improved going forward, and his current stats are a function of small sample size and that fact that the Marlins have not been in many save situations early this year. No need for the Marlins to panic with Cishek.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Since the Mets swept us last series (in four games), we really wanted to stick it to them. ... I had a plan, but I didn’t stick to it. I tried to do something extra.” -- RHP Steve Cishek, who blew a save Monday in the Marlins’ 3-1 loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He will throw 15 pitches April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He might be able to return in early May.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton