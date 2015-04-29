Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins are not the most patient franchise.

Manager Mike Redmond’s job has reportedly come under threat of a firing. That happened last week.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia already lost his job -- the Marlins will pay him dearly -- $14 million over the next two years -- not to play for them. That decision happened Monday.

Giving the Marlins’ ways, who is the next player to test the Marlins’ paper-thin patience?

First baseman Michael Morse, 33, is off to a slow start, hitting .224 with a .632 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, which would be a career low. His career average for OPS is .803.

Morse got the game-winning single in the eighth inning on Tuesday, and he will need to do much more of that to stick around. Initially, he was hitting fourth in the batting order, behind franchise player Giancarlo Stanton. But Morse has already been dropped to fifth.

In the meantime, Justin Bour, who hit .352 in 15 starts last season, could give the Marlins a better -- and certainly cheaper -- alternative at first base, assuming Miami could find a taker for Morse’s $7.5 million salary for this season.

Bour is 4-for-5 with two RBIs since being called up last week. It’s way too early to jump to conclusions, but it’s the Marlins’ way.

Pitcher Mat Latos, 27, is off to a 0-3 start with a 7.31 ERA, and he is set to start against the Mets on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the prospect the Marlins gave up to get him -- right-hander Anthony DeSclafani -- is off to a great start at 2-1 with a 1.04 ERA in four starts for the Reds.

There is no doubt that Latos is the more established pitcher -- he entered this season with a 60-48 record and a 3.48 ERA.

But Latos is making $9.4 million this season and will be a free agent at the end of the year. DeSclafani is under team control for several years.

If Latos continues to struggle, he could be the odd man out of the rotation when Henderson Alvarez and/or Jose Fernandez come off the disabled list.

Closer Steve Cishek has been brutal so far with a 9.82 ERA in eight appearances. His save on Tuesday was just his second of the season.

Cishek should be safe. He had 39 saves last season and a total of 73 over the past two years, and he is only 28. Plus, he is under team control until 2018.

But Cishek is making $6.5 million this season, and the Marlins may soon start to think they could get the job done for less with one of the relievers currently on the staff such as Mike Dunn ($2.3 million), A.J. Ramos ($500,000) or Bryan Morris ($500,000).

Two other high-priced Marlins who could become candidates for this list are third baseman Martin Prado and right-hander Dan Haren, each of whom is making $11 million this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 4-0, 2.77 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 0-3, 7.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos is under more pressure than normal to perform, at least when it comes to the Marlins’ trade evaluation. That’s because the prospect the Marlins gave up to get him -- RHP Anthony DeSclafani -- is off to a great start. Latos is 0-3 with a 7.31 ERA. DeSclafani is 2-1 with a 1.04 ERA in four starts for the Reds. There is no doubt that Latos, 27, is the more established pitcher -- he entered this season with a 60-48 record and a 3.48 ERA. But Latos is making $9.4 million this season and will be a free agent at the end of the year. DeSclafani is under team control for several years. So what appeared to be a steal for the Marlins after DeSclafani, 24, flunked his 2014 MLB trial (2-2, 6.27 ERA) may be a heist the other way.

--RHP David Phelps deserved a better fate than what he got on Tuesday against the Mets in a scenario that was similar to that of his opposing number, New York starter Rafael Montero. Phelps went six-plus innings and allowed seven hits, no walks and two runs. The Mets scored three runs moments after Phelps left the game -- two of them charged to him -- after reliever A.J. Ramos gave up a three-run triple to Juan Lagares.

--1B Justin Bour, who hit .352 in 15 starts last season, is bidding for more playing time. He went 2-for-3 on Saturday in his first start of the season. He had a pinch hit on Sunday and another on Monday to raise his batting average to .800 (4-for-5 with two RBIs). With Michael Morse struggling at first base, Bour is worth watching.

--LHP Justin Nicolino, the team’s top pitching prospect, is 2-0 with a .0.79 ERA in Triple-A. Nicolino does not have overpowering stuff, but he keeps the ball low in the zone with excellent command. He could be a candidate to be called up in case of an injury or a more prolonged slump by a starting pitcher such as Mat Latos.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a hard time sleeping last night. That one really burned me. I had a little chip on my shoulder today.” -- Miami RHP Steve Cishek, after blowing a save Monday then rebounding to earn a save vs. the New York Mets on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He will throw 15 pitches April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He might be able to return in early May.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton