Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto has made a strong impression on his teammates.

Realmuto is hitting just .224, but he saved a run on Friday night with the type of athleticism he has displayed since taking over as the team’s starting catcher late last month.

In the fourth inning, Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler threw over Realmuto’s head for what normally would have been a wild pitch. But Realmuto quickly retrieved the ball and flipped to Koehler, who tagged out the Phillies’ Ryan Howard, who was trying to score from third base.

It helps that Howard is slow, but, still, Realmuto’s quickness -- whether on the bases or behind the plate -- is impressive for a catcher.

”That’s a save,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond, a former catcher, said of Realmuto’s play. ”That’s why that position is so valuable. He’s done a great job.

“There is no doubt that he gets credit for us pitching better, too. He’s been fun to watch.”

There’s no doubt the Marlins have improved since they turned to Realmuto. At first they benched Jarrod Saltalamacchia, and last week they designated the veteran for assignment.

Koehler is another one who appreciates Realmuto’s work.

“He is some athlete back there,” Koehler said. “He’s done a tremendous job back there. I‘m excited to see how he develops going forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 1-2, 3.19 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 2-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren is set to pitch Saturday against the Phillies. He is 1-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 career starts against the Phillies. But with the Marlins playing well at the moment and the Phillies slumping, that figures to change on Saturday.

--RHP Tom Koehler pitched just five innings on Friday, escaping with a no decision after allowing four hits, two walks and three runs. His ERA for the season is 4.67, and he wasted an opportunity for a better start against a weak Phillies team. In four starts against the Phillies last season, he posted a 2-0 record with a 2.88 ERA.

--CF Marcell Ozuna went 4-for-4 with three doubles against the Phillies on Friday, including the walk-off, RBI two-bagger in the bottom of the ninth. Ozuna, who is hitting .315 for the year, recorded his third career walk-off hit. It was also his first career three-double day.

--C J.T. Realmuto is hitting just .224, but he saved a run on Friday night against the Phillies with the type of athleticism he has displayed since taking over as the team’s starting catcher late last month. Realmuto retrieved a would-be wild pitch and threw out Ryan Howard at the plate, saving a crucial run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just tried to put the ball in play, and I was ready for any pitch. I was yelling, ‘Go, go, go’ for (Giancarlo Stanton to score).To see my teammates so happy and the fans so happy ... I almost cried. I was very moved.” -- Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna, after geting the game-winning hit Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left hamstring strain) left the April 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He will throw 15 pitches April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He is set to return to the team May 17.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton