Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Even after a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, the Miami Marlins registered a successful 7-2 homestand.

Now they embark on a 10-game trip, starting Monday, with three in Washington followed by four in San Francisco and three at Los Angeles.

The big question is this: Will they keep the momentum that has made them a winner of late?

Let’s examine what could go right and what could go wrong:

The pessimists will note that second baseman Dee Gordon can’t possibly keep up his .440 batting pace and that a slump is soon to come.

Miami’s outfield, regarded as perhaps the best in baseball before the season began, has not yet played up to that lofty level. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton has been crushing baseballs, as per usual. Center fielder Marcell Ozuna is hitting over .300 and had a game-winning double this weekend.

However, Ozuna, who had 23 homers and 85 RBIs last year, has zero and five in those categories so far this season. And Christian Yelich, who was brilliant in winning a Gold Glove in left last season, is out with a back injury that has flared up for the second straight year.

Yelich had a brutal April. Was that a result of the back injury? And, if so, will the injury linger? And if it wasn’t the back injury, can Yelich return to his 2014 form?

As for Ozuna, will the lack of power numbers frustrate him? Or -- as the Marlins suspect -- will the power return in short order?

On the mound, there are concerns with closer Steve Cishek and his diminished velocity. Cishek said he is not worried, that this is typical for him in the first month or so ... We will see.

As for the rotation, Mat Latos (hamstring) seems convinced he will not miss Tuesday’s start at Washington. He threw a bullpen session on Saturday and said he is still sore.

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism among Marlins players and fans is the imminent return of starting pitchers Henderson Alvarez and Jose Fernandez. Alvarez is due back May 17, and Fernandez should follow a month or two after that.

Once the Marlins have their full arsenal of pitchers -- assuming that does indeed happen and no other injuries occur -- then we will see if the team is a true playoff contender.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 1-0, 3.38 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2-2, 4.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will face the Washington Nationals for the first time in his career on Monday. Phelps has made five appearances for the Marlins, and the last three have been as a starter to make up for the injury loss of Henderson Alvarez. Phelps has handled his role well with a 1-0 record and a 3.38 ERA. He has allowed a combined total of just three runs in his three starts, pitching much better than his career ERA of 4.16 would suggest. But, remember, he pitched in the American League with the DH until joining the Marlins this year.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (1-2) had a disappointing effort on Sunday against the weak-hitting Phillies. Even though he only walked one, Cosart struggled with his control, throwing 92 pitches and just 54 of them for strikes. He lasted just five innings, allowing five hits and three runs. Cosart had been on a roll before this start -- he had allowed just one run in his past 14 innings.

--1B Justin Bour had his streak of four straight pinch hits -- which was one behind the club record set by Greg Briley in 1993 -- snapped on Saturday. With Michael Morse (.193) continuing to struggle at the plate, it may not be long before Bour, who is batting .667 in nine at-bats, gets a larger role at first base.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton could be in for a big series Monday through Wednesday at Washington -- at least if history repeats. Stanton leads all visiting players with home runs at Nationals Park with 14. He has 27 hits in 35 games there for a .335 batting average. Overall this season, Stanton has at least one RBI in five straight games and has driven in 24 for the season. He is hitting .272.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s in just his second full season in the big leagues. He played 148 games last season, and he hadn’t had a day off (this season). You have to make sure you keep these guys strong through the course of the season.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on why he left Dee Gordon, who is batting .440, out of Sunday’s lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left hamstring strain) left the April 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He is expected to return on May 7, but will do a rehab stint in the minors first.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He will throw 15 pitches April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He is set to return to the team May 17.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton