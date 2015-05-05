Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Justin Bour is no stranger to the nation’s capital. He played at Westfield High in Chantilly, Va., and at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. -- less than 25 miles from Nationals Park.

He expected to have several close family members at the game on Monday. One person who couldn’t make it was his brother, Jason, who also played at George Mason and at the minor league level with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox and now lives in North Carolina.

Bour had six hits in his first seven at-bats for the Marlins this year, but those came over five games. Bour hit a tying homer in the seventh inning against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann on Monday in a 6-4 loss. It was his second career homer and both have come against Washington -- his first came last year in Miami against Doug Fister.

“He’s a huge guy. I went to a fastball and it was up a little bit,” Zimmermann said.

Bour is hitting .593 after going 1-for-3 on Monday.

“He has done great,” manager Mike Redmond said.

He had one stretch where he had four hits in four at-bats spread over four games, through Friday against the Phillies.

“It is always good to come up and contribute when the team wins,” said Bour, whose club began a three-city road trip Monday that will take it from Washington to San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Bour had four pinch-hits in a row before the string was stopped Saturday against the Phillies. That was one shy of the team record.

It is hard for a young player to be an effective pinch hitter. But Bour said last season he spoke to veteran Reed Johnson about pinch-hitting. Johnson played with the Marlins last year and is now on the disabled list with the Nationals after recent surgery for a torn tendon.

“During the games I will sit and watch. There is no real practice except for getting up there and doing it,” Bour said.

Bour got the start at first base and hit No. 5 in the order on Monday against the Nationals. He may get more at-bats because Michael Morse has been struggling at the plate.

Bour was drafted out of George Mason by the Chicago Cubs in 2009 in the 25th round. He was picked up by the Marlins in the minor league portion of the Rule V draft in 2014.

He made his big-league debut on June 5, 2014, with the Marlins in Miami against Washington. Last year, he hit .284 in 74 at-bats over 39 games with the Marlins.

The Marlins have two players from nearby Northern Virginia on the 25-man roster. The other is veteran infielder Jeff Baker, who is from Woodbridge, Va. He had an RBI single as a pinch hitter Monday, but Washington came back with four in the eighth for the win.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 0-3, 6.86 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2-2, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps started Monday, his first appearance against the Nationals, and it came in his 93rd career game and 44th career start. He gave up six hits and two runs and was pulled with one out in the seventh.

--RHP Mat Latos will start Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington. He was born in nearby Alexandria, Va., but he went to high school at Coconut Creek in Florida, where he is in the school’s Hall of Fame. He has fared well against some of the Washington regulars. Jayson Werth is hitting .083 against Latos, Ryan Zimmerman is at .100, Dan Uggla is hitting .154 and Danny Espinosa is at .143. Latos is 60-48 in his career with an ERA of 3.41.

--2B Dee Gordon was back in the starting lineup after he got the day off Sunday. Gordon entered the game hitting a league-best .440. “He is walking and he is hitting,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “It is important to keep him off the bases. He has been hot. He is a challenge.” Gordon had one hit in four tries and is now hitting .433.

--INF Michael Morse was out of the starting lineup on Monday after hitting .107 (3-for-28) on a homestand that ended Sunday. Getting the start at first base was Justin Bour, who made his big-league debut in Miami last season against the Nationals. Bour kept hitting Monday, with a game-tying homer, and there may be incentive to keep him in the lineup.

--OF Giancarlo Stanton has 23 homers in his career against Washington, the most of any opponent. He became the Marlins’ all-time home run leader with his 155th on April 16. That broke a tie with Dan Uggla, now a second baseman for Washington. He was hitless in four at-bats Monday and fanned for the last out of the game against reliever Tanner Roark.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is walking and he is hitting. It is important to keep him off the bases. He has been hot. He is a challenge.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, on 2B Dee Gordon, who is hitting a league-high .433.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left hamstring strain) left the April 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He started in a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on May 3.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He will throw 15 pitches April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He could make a minor league rehab appearance in the near future, manager Mike Redmond said May 4. He is set to return to the team May 17.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton