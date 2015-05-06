Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The unique ability of speedy second baseman Dee Gordon makes opposing managers sound like NFL coaches going over a scouting report when facing the Marlins.

“We have to take away his tools as much as possible,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, whose team will finish a three-game series against Gordon and the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. “We want to make him earn getting on the basepaths.”

Gordon leads the major leagues with a .422 average and with 46 hits after going 1-for-5 Tuesday in the Marlins’ 2-1 win over the Nationals. He tripled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

During the streak, he is batting .550 (22-for-40) with five stolen bases.

Gordon got the day off Sunday but started Monday and Tuesday as the leadoff hitter against the Nationals.

“We are conscious of him,” said Williams, in his second year as the Washington manager. “He’s a special talent since he runs so well. He ignites their offense.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-2, 4.67 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 1-3, 1.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Bour got a start for the second game in a row as Michael Morse was again on the bench. Bour is a left-handed hitter who slammed his second career homer Monday against the Nationals. “He is doing a nice job,” manager Mike Redmond said of Bour, who went 0-for-2 on Tuesday and is hitting .500. Redmond noted that Bour is also a good defensive player who has improved in that regard over the years.

--1B Michael Morse was on the bench again Tuesday as Justin Bour made the start at first base. A former Washington player, Morse had a rough homestand that ended Sunday, and he could see his playing time diminish. Manager Mike Redmond even turned to Jeff Baker as a late-inning replacement at first base the past two games.

--RHP Tom Koehler will start the series finale Wednesday afternoon in Washington. He is 3-3 with an ERA of 3.22 in six career starts against the Nationals and is 17-23 in his career with an ERA of 4.16 in 74 games, with 61 starts.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was released by the Marlins on Tuesday. It was eight days since he was designated for assignment. He hit .069 this year with the Marlins after he batting .222 last season. Miami still owes him about $15 million on his three-year, $21 million contract.

--OF Christian Yelich (lower back sprain) got the day off Tuesday on his rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter. On Monday, he stole a base and had one hit in three at-bats for Jupiter. He is 1-for-8 so far on his rehab assignment.

--INF Jeff Baker, who grew up in nearby Woodbridge, Va., had a jersey of Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin hanging in his locker before the Tuesday game in Washington. Baker is a big fan of the Capitals though he said he is a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and not the Washington Redskins. Baker came off the bench the past two games saw action at first base Tuesday. He is batting .250 after he was retired as a pinch hitter Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he did a great job. He gave us everything he had. He kept a great lineup in check.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on RHP Mat Latos, who got his first win of the year by allowing one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in a 2-1 decision against the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on May 3.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He will throw 15 pitches April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He could make a minor league rehab appearance in the near future, manager Mike Redmond said May 4. He is set to return to the team May 17.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery. He will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Reid Brignac

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ichiro Suzuki

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton