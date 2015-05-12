Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dee Gordon would prefer to just play baseball. The Miami Marlins second baseman could not care less about all the attention his return to Dodger Stadium generated in his first meeting with his former club, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s good to be back,” said Gordon during a press conference before Monday’s game, a 5-3 Los Angeles win over Miami. “I had a lot of great memories here, a lot of great teammates and a great time here. They helped me become an All-Star.”

Gordon, an All-Star last season, is off to a sizzling start. He is batting a major-league-leading .425 with 54 hits. He posted the highest hit total through a team’s first 29 games since Hank Aaron had 58 hits to open the 1959 season with the Milwaukee Braves. Gordon had at least a hit in 26 of the first 29 contests, and he had a 13-game hitting streak before an 0-for-4 outing Monday against the Dodgers.

Before the game, Marlins manager Mike Redmond couldn’t imagine the emotions Gordon was feeling.

“I think human nature tells you that he wants to come out and have a monster night,” Redmond said. “I think you’re always in this game trying to prove to people you made a mistake. Believe it or not, players read what everyone writes about them, what everyone says about them. I think they all want to come out and prove everyone wrong.”

Redmond said Gordon is not only an outstanding player, but he is a good addition to the clubhouse.

“He’s such a great guy,” Redmond said. “He’s a great teammate. He’s consistent. He just looks like a kid having fun. I think that’s him. He’s just out playing and having fun and trying to win ballgames. His consistency on our ballclub has been huge.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 4-1, 2.68 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 0-0, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler retired the first eight batters he faced before walking RHP Zack Greinke in the third inning Monday against the Dodgers. Koehler, who didn’t factor into the decision, allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks in six innings. He threw 108 pitches (64 strikes).

--2B Dee Gordon went 0-for-4 with a walk and a caught-stealing in his first game against the Dodgers since being traded to the Marlins during the offseason. Gordon also had his 13-game hitting streak snapped. He batted .556 during the run.

--OF Marcell Ozuna hit his third home run of the season Tuesday night off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke. Ozuna’s three home runs have come in the past five games.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) will make another rehab appearance Tuesday for Class A Jupiter. Manager Mike Redmond said Alvarez is scheduled to throw 75 pitches. Alvarez will be re-evaluated following his performance, and the club will determine if he will be activated. “We’ll see how it goes, see how he throws,” Redmond said.

--RHP Steve Cishek might have cost himself the role as closer. Cishek, who has three blown saves this season, blew his second game in a row Monday by giving up a three-run, walk-off homer to LF Scott Van Slyke in the Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Marlins. Cishek also allowed two runs in the ninth inning Sunday in a 3-2 setback to the San Francisco Giants.

--INF Reid Brignac, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans. Brignac went 1-for-13 (.077) for Miami this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you have leads late and you can’t hold onto them, it crushes you. That’s back-to-back games we had opportunities to win and couldn’t lock them down. It’s tough. You’ve got to win those games. You’ve got to win the games you’re supposed to win.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins’ 5-3 loss Monday to the Dodgers, who got a three-run, walk-off homer from LF Scott Van Slyke.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He could make a minor league rehab appearance in the near future, manager Mike Redmond said May 4. He is set to return to the team May 17.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki