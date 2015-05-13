Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Miami Marlins will close by committee until further notice.

Reliever Steve Cishek lost his role as the closer after blowing saves in consecutive games. Cishek gave up a walk-off, three-run homer to left fielder Scott Van Slyke in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Marlins on Monday night.

That came on the heels of Cishek allowing two runs in the ninth inning Sunday in a 3-2 defeat to the San Francisco Giants. Cishek (1-3, 10.32 ERA) is just 3-for-7 in save opportunities. He already has blown as many leads as he did last season, when he recorded 39 saves in 43 chances.

“Right now, he’s scuffled a little bit, and I think it’s a little bit mechanical,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Tuesday before Miami’s 11-1 loss to the Dodgers. “We looked at some video. There are some things he can work on, so we’re going to try to do what we did a couple of years ago, pitch him a few times earlier in the game and get him back on track.”

Relievers A.J. Ramos, Mike Dunn and Bryan Morris will replace Cishek.

“We’re not going to say one guy is going to do it. We’ll have to rely on everybody,” Redmond said. “Probably over the course of time, all of those guys will all get an opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-19

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-3, 3.67 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 3-0, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton crushed a mammoth first-inning home run that had the fans at Dodger Stadium buzzing. Stanton’s solo shot came off RHP Mike Bolsinger and traveled an estimated 478 feet, bouncing off the canopy above the left field bleachers. Stanton’s eighth home run this season was the sixth ever hit all the way out of Dodger Stadium. The only other batters to knock balls out of Chavez Ravine were Willie Stargell (twice), Mark McGwire and Mike Piazza. “He crushed that ball,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “He’s hit a couple like that in batting practice the last couple of days. He hammered that thing. I just wished we could have tacked on a few more.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez excelled Tuesday in a rehab start, throwing six scoreless innings for Class A Jupiter. He allowed four hits and no walks while striking out five. Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) might be able to rejoin the major league rotation soon.

--2B Dee Gordon’s behind-the-back flip to 1B Michael Morse to retire C Yasmani Grandal on a grounder Monday night generated more discussion and awe Tuesday. “I was watching that ball roll out there and I was thinking to myself how is he going to do this,” manager Mike Redmond said. “Was it going to be a glove flip or a diving flip. Behind-the-back wasn’t an option in my mind. But that’s the beauty of these guys at this level. They’re such great athletes, they just make plays.” Gordon, though, has had little else to hang his hat on in the series against his former club. He is 0-for-8 with a walk in two games.

--RHP Dan Haren, dealt by the Dodgers to Miami in a multi-player offseason trade, surrendered six runs on 11 hits in only 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss to his former team. Haren (4-2) struck out four and walked none on 80 pitches (55 strikes).

--LHP Brad Hand, who relieved RHP Dan Haren on Tuesday, had a forgettable outing. Hand allowed five runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning. Hand and Haren gave up all 11 runs by the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just have to look back and say ‘That’s awesome.'” -- Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger, who surrendered a 478-foot home run to Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the first time April 26, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 29. He made a rehab start for Class A Jupiter on May 12.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki