Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Steve Cishek, who had a career-high 39 saves last season, was the Miami Marlins closer on May 3, when the team left on a 10-game road trip.

By the time they returned on Friday, Cishek had lost his job to A.J. Ramos.

Cishek now leads the majors in a negative statistic -- four blown saves.

But he has been working hard, spending his lone day off in a three-week span on Thursday driving to Jupiter to work with coach Reid Cornelius.

The goal of the workout was to raise Cishek’s arm slot, improving his fastball command and sharpening his off-speed pitches against lefty batters.

But Cornelius tried to help Cishek mentally, too.

”I‘m human -- your pride takes a hit,“ Cishek said of losing his closer’s job. ”You want to be the man out there -- that’s what I love doing, and I know I still can.

“But (Ramos is) a phenomenal pitcher. I was excited that A.J. was able to get the job done (in his first save on Wednesday), 1-2-3. I just want to help any way I can.”

Cishek said he wants to regain the velocity on his fastball.

“Ever since I have been up here, I’ve been 90 to 93 (mph),” he said. “Now I‘m throwing 88.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-2, 4.28 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 1-3, 4.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos will start on Saturday against the Braves, a team that has abused him so far this season -- 0-2 with a 17.56 ERA in two appearances. Overall this season, Latos is 1-3 with a 4.72 ERA.

--RHP David Phelps got a no-decision on Friday against the Braves. He lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and three runs, one earned. He had an excellent strikeouts-to-walks ratio -- 8-0 -- and kept his team in the game in what will go down as a quality start.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday to determine if he can start Tuesday as scheduled. If Cosart, who is off to a 1-3 start with a 4.08 ERA, said he will give his hamstring a good start on Saturday. If he is not ready to go, the Marlins could opt to bring Henderson Alvarez off the disabled list and into Cosart’s vacated slot on Tuesday.

--2B Dee Gordon continued his hot streak on Friday against Atlanta. Through his first 32 games, Gordon’s 58 hits ranked tied for third, with Rod Carew, for the most in baseball history. Only Hank Aaron (62 hits) and George Sisler (60) were ahead of Gordon’s pace. So what did he do on Friday? Simple, he went 3-for-5 and raised his batting average to .433, tops in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s impressive that every home run he hits is different than the one before. He can hit the ball a long ways.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on RF Giancarlo Stanton.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (right hamstring tightness) left the May 13 game. He will throw a bullpen session May 16 to determine if he can start May 19, as scheduled.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He made a rehab start for Class A Jupiter on May 12. The Marlins could send him to Double-A for another rehab start around May 17, or they could activate him around that date.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki