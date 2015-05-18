Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- No team in Major League Baseball can rival the Miami Marlins when it comes to a lack of patience.

That was illustrated clearly -- yet again -- on Sunday, when the Marlins fired manager Mike Redmond after less than 2 1/2 years at the helm.

“We still have supreme confidence in the players in our clubhouse,” Michael Hill, the Marlins’ president of baseball operations, said. “We haven’t played to our capabilities. We are hopeful that a new voice will spark and motivate our guys.”

Hill said a new manager would be named Monday.

Redmond took over an awful team in 2013, and, predictably, they won just 62 games. But the Marlins, with a very young team, improved to 77 victories last season.

Marlins management, to their credit, spent a lot of money this past offseason, re-signing slugger Giancarlo Stanton for $325 million and making other big moves.

Some of those moves worked -- trading for second baseman Dee Gordon, most notably. Acquiring third baseman Martin Prado -- to a lesser extent -- has also brought a decent return on investment.

But some other moves have flopped. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia was released earlier this season. First baseman Michael Morse has yet to produce. Pitcher Mat Latos has not had a good start.

The Marlins have also had injuries, primarily to starting pitchers Jose Fernandez, who is due back in July, and Henderson Alvarez, who returned on Sunday. In addition, left fielder Christian Yelich has been bothered by a back injury.

But rather than let the team get healthy and try to work through some of the issues, the Marlins took the route of firing the manager even though there was no evidence that he had lost the clubhouse.

The belief here is that Redmond should have been given the full season to see what he could do.

Further, if the manager goes, then the general manager and team president and the other decision-makers should go, too.

But that’s not how the Marlins do things. The Marlins lacked patience in 2012 when they made a bunch of big-salary moves and then started dumping players a couple of months into the season.

And they showed again on Sunday that they are still the same rash and imprudent organization.

If you look at how teams win these days, this is not how it is done.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-22

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-2, 4.50 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 4-2, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren starts Monday against Arizona. Haren has good career numbers against the Diamondbacks -- 6-2 with a 3.42 ERA. Much of that was done last season, when Haren went 4-1 with a 3.73 ERA vs. Arizona.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation), who came off the disabled list to make Sunday’s start against Atlanta, was not impressive. He lasted just 5 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, two walks and six runs. Alvarez, an All-Star last season, is now 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA -- a major disappointment for Miami.

--LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-3 on Sunday, dropping his batting average to .178. Yelich, 23, looked like one of the bright young stars in baseball last season when he won a Gold Glove. He hit .284, scored 94 runs and banged out 30 doubles, six triples and nine homers. This season, though, he has been bothered by a back injury, spending time on the disabled list. And even he has been supposedly healthy, he has been unproductive.

--1B Michael Morse continues to be a problem for the Marlins. He went 0-for-2 on Sunday and is hitting just .210. Morse hit 31 homers and drove in 95 runs for Washington for 2011. But that looks like an aberration compared to the rest of his career. This season, he has just two homers and nine RBIs, and the Marlins are running out of patience.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are looking for a new voice. We haven’t played up to our abilities, and we hope that a new voice will spark our team.” -- Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill, after firing manager Mike Redmond on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (right hamstring tightness) left the May 13 game. He threw a bullpen session May 16 and should make his scheduled start May 19.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Tom Koehler

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki